The Norman Arts Council is calling on Oklahoma artists to create a permanent piece of outdoor artwork for Andrews Park.
On behalf of the City of Norman and the Norman Forward initiative, the council is accepting Request For Qualifications from now until Aug 14.
A Request For Qualifications is a formal tool used by organizations to decide who is properly qualified to do a particular job, in this case creating the artwork for the park.
The artwork is roughly scheduled to be revealed in the spring of 2021, and will be displayed on the south side of Andrews Park. The deadline for application entries is Aug 14.
Norman Public Art manager Debby Williams said that this arts project calls for an artist or team of artists to create a piece of work to be displayed in Andrews Park.
“The (City of Norman) has contracted the art council to manage the art component that goes with these Norman Forward projects,” Williams said.
The art council is going to put together a selection panel comprised of Norman citizens that will decide on what kind of art they want for the park, Williams said.
Once the selection panel comes to a decision, Williams then puts that into the call for entries to better guide the artists when they are designing.
As of now there is no specific guidelines as to what art the artists should create, but Williams said that she wants this piece of art to be a reflection of Norman.
“Andrews Park is the heartbeat of Norman,” Williams said. “We want people to look at this and say ‘this is Norman.’”
Reese Gorman
(405)366-3536
Follow me @reeseg_3
