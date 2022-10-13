The new boundaries for the city’s eight wards, which will stay for the remainder of the decade, go into effect Thursday.
No ward gains more than 2,501 residents, and only wards 7 and 6 — around the University of Oklahoma and in northeast core Norman — will give more residents than added, according to city records.
Councilors on Sept. 13 unanimously voted to update the ward boundaries using 2020 U.S. Census data.
The city’s Reapportionment Ad Hoc committee drew the existing ward boundaries after former Norman mayor Breea Clark disbanded the 2021 reapportionment committee amid allegations of gerrymandering from two city councilors.
None of the councilors voiced opposition to the new ward boundaries, which are modest compared to those proposed in 2021.
