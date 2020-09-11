A new release of compost will be available for Norman residents beginning Sept. 19 at the City of Norman’s compost facility. Nonresidents may collect compost beginning Sept. 21.
The compost facility will operate extended hours on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Normal operating hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays. The facility is located at 398 Bratcher Miner Road, which is south of Highway 9 between Jenkins and Chautauqua.
Mulch is available now. There is no charge for those who load the mulch or compost themselves. If assistance is required, the cost is $10 per scoop, which is approximately three cubic yards or about 2,000 pounds. Proof of residency in the form of driver’s license or current city utility bill will be required for those wishing to collect compost before Sept. 21.
Questions about the compost release can be directed to the compost facility at 292-9725 or the City of Norman’s Sanitation Services office at 329-1023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.