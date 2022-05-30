Norman residents can grab some Memorial Day brews at select breweries around town and throughout the state to get prizes.
The Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma Thursday launched the latest update to their Craft Beer Trail website, which launched in summer of 2021 in a collaborative effort with the Department of Agriculture. Beer drinkers can now get rewarded as they explore the trail with the Craft Beer Trail Passport.
Oklahoma’s Craft Brewers Association partnered with Bandwango, a destination experience engine, to create a mobile-friendly passport that would reward craft beer fans as they explore taprooms across the state. The digital passport features 51 Oklahoma breweries and allows users to earn prizes along the way.
“This was the piece that was missing for us after we launched the Oklahoma Craft Beer Trail with the Department of Agriculture last summer,” said CBAO executive director Tabbi Burwell. “[This gives] beer fans the tools, whether they are Oklahomans or tourists, to explore Oklahoma’s quickly growing brewery scene, which continues to support tourism and draws business to our small, independently-owned breweries.”
CBAO’s digital passport requires a one-time setup with a user’s information, then users can check in at each brewery once they are within .2 miles of it.
Users can earn prizes, which are shipped to the passholder, if they sign up for the passport. Passholders checking in to 30 breweries will earn a trail sticker. Users who visit 40 breweries will earn a trail-themed tie-dye koozie. If they visit every brewery on the trail, they earn an Oklahoma Craft Beer Trail pint glass.
Participating breweries around Norman have spring and summer selections for passport users to experience as they explore the trail.
Beer is Good Brewing Co., 216 E Main St., has an ever-rotating selection of beers ranging from wheaty-Berliner Weisses, IPAs and stouts.
Jacob Tinsley, brewer with BIG Brewing Co, said they vary significantly with their spring and summer concoctions.
“We keep a lot of Berliner-Weisses on, which are just kind of like light tart wheat beers,” Tinsley said. “We rely on raspberry quite a bit. But right now, we’ve got a blue raspberry [beer], and I mean, it is blue. Ever since it got warm, that has been the seller.”
Those looking for a more standard hop-forward, spring-sipper can try one of their hazy IPAs.
“Those are what keep the lights on and are usually everybody’s favorite,” Tinsley said. “Then of course, we have some big giant stouts.”
BIG Brewing also just released Wortle, a citra and fruit-forward IPA with notes of pineapple and melon. Tinsley said Wortle is one of his favorites right now.
Crossed Cannons Brewery, 333 W. Boyd St., celebrated their second anniversary on Campus Corner over Memorial Day weekend. Brewery co-owner Katie Salois said they released four new beers.
“We’re going kind of old school — back to the basics of beer brewing,” Salois said. “[We released] Wee Heavy, which is 10% [alcohol by volume], and also a Belgian Tripel, which is also 10%, so higher alcohol content.”
As craft beer enthusiasts work their way through the passport list, breweries receive data about the customers that may have gone unnoticed or unknown before the passport was launched.
Salois said users can look at the map of all the participating breweries and the location indicator will change to blue once one checks in.
To get the passport started, visit explore.craftbeerok.org or visit any participating taproom to scan the QR code found on coasters and posters.