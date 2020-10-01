Nathaniel “Nate” Hales has been selected to serve as special district judge following the retirement of Judge Steven Stice.
Cleveland County district judges approved the appointment and Hales will be sworn in on Friday, Oct. 9.
Hales is an assistant district attorney for District 21, including Cleveland, McClain and Garvin counties, a released statement reads.
“During his time there, he successfully tried many jury trials and worked in a multitude of roles. Hales was assigned to criminal dockets but also worked in juvenile and civil dockets as well as serving twice as the Anna McBride Mental Health Court ADA. He has also served as an associate to the Norman CrimeStoppers group which serves all of Cleveland County, volunteering his time to advise the board and serving as a public liaison at community outreach events,” the statement reads.
Hales spent the last seven months of his service with the District 21 District Attorney’s office as a part of the civil team, which represents Cleveland County elected officials as well as the interests of the county.
District judges called Hales an intelligent and well-qualified replacement to Stice in a prepared statement.
“Over the years, Nate Hales has distinguished himself as an excellent attorney and his appointment is well-deserved. He possesses the intellect, work ethic and temperament necessary to serve in the role of special judge. The citizens of Cleveland County will be greatly served with his appointment to the bench,” Judge Michael Tupper said.
Judge Jeff Virgin said he had the opportunity to observe Hales' career.
“I have had the privilege of working closely with Nate Hales his entire legal career. Nate will be a fantastic addition to the bench in Cleveland County. Nate has a passion for public service and helping others. I am honored to continue working with Nate and excited for his future and for those who will practice before him,” Virgin said.
Judge Thad Balkman, chief judge for the district, said Hales showed himself to be a skilled trial advocate.
“Nate was assigned to felony matters and prosecuted dozens of cases in front of me,” Balkman recalled. “I was impressed then by his preparation, his trial advocacy skills and most of all by his professional and friendly demeanor in the courtroom. These attributes make him prepared on day one to interpret and apply the law in an impartial, competent, and efficient manner. I look forward to being his colleague on the Cleveland County bench.”
“We are very fortunate that Nate Hales has agreed to serve as special district judge of Cleveland County. His experience and judicial temperament will no doubt be an asset to our community,” said Judge Leah Edwards.
Judge Lori Walkley said in addition to his intelligence, his close family relationships reflect on his character.
“I’m thrilled that Mr. Hales will be joining us on the bench in Cleveland County,” she said. “There is no doubt that he is intelligent, capable and experienced. However, his best attribute is that he is a patient and loving father to three active and intelligent children who keep him on his toes! I’m confident that the best on-the-job training he has received comes from that arena! I’m eager to welcome him to the bench and for his assistance in moving busy and difficult dockets forward.”
Hales graduated from the University of Oklahoma School of Law in May 2013. He served as an intern in the Cleveland County District Attorney’s office for nearly two years during his time in law school.
Prior to attending law school, Hales was an elementary school teacher and taught for several years in Forney, Texas. He attended Baylor University for his undergraduate degree, his statement reads.
Hales has been married to his wife, Heather, for 14 years. They have three children who attend Norman Public Schools: Audrey 11, Griffin 8, and Paige 5. Hales credits his desire to work in public service to his parents, Claudia Kamas and David Hales, who both spent most of their careers working for the good of their communities, his statement reads.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
