Norman residents are invited to attend an annual tradition Jan. 16, but this time the event will be known as a Day of Service in honor of civil rights pioneer, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Due to conflicts related to the venue and timing of the event, the Mayor’s Interfaith Breakfast was cancelled. Still, the city and the Human Rights Commission will honor the memory of Dr. King with a breakfast, keynote speaker and a “Day of Service,” according to commission member Michael Ridgeway.
Breakfast will be served free to the public at 8:30 a.m. at the Norman Public Library Central, 103 W. Acres St. Civil rights attorney Melvin Hall will be the keynote speaker, Ridgeway said.
Mayor Larry Heikkila will kick off a food drive at 9 a.m.
King is Hall’s hero, Ridgeway said.
“He practices civil rights law and does employment litigation,” he said. “He literally has a big picture of Martin Luther King hanging in his office. There just isn’t really any better person to talk about King’s legacy.”
While the event is typically held at McFarlin United Methodist Church and features speakers from many faiths, the hall was occupied this year with food pantry storage, Ridgeway said.
“The Mayor, the Human Rights Commission went over there and decided it wasn’t an appropriate place to have it this year,” Ridgeway said. “And because time was so short, they decided to go in a different direction.”
After Ridgeway secured the speaker, wife Judy organized food donations for a breakfast at the library.
As is tradition, a day of community service will follow the breakfast with clean- up days at city parks scheduled for Jan. 16-17.
The mayor emphasized the importance of community participation.
“I encourage all churches and social groups to participate in the day of service and, or, the breakfast in honor of Dr. King,” Heikkila said. “Working together to serve Norman will help constructive conversations to occur between groups.”
More than 50 parks are listed for cleanup with a link to sign up by Jan. 12 on the city’s website under news. Supplies for clean-up are available in the lobby at City Hall, 201 W. Gray St., at no cost to volunteers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 13. Instructions for collection and drop locations will also be provided.
Food donations can be dropped off at McFarlin from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 16. Wanted items include peanut butter, jelly, macaroni and cheese, canned vegetables, spaghetti and spaghetti sauce.
