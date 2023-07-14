New health programs are coming to Cleveland County with the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds this year and next year, a health official told The Transcript Thursday.
The Well, 210 James Garner Ave., will host mental health, physical health and public health initiatives as early as this fall, many of them for children and youth, after Cleveland Commissioners approved $900,000 in ARPA money last week. The facility is the result of a partnership with the commission and the county health department.
The Transcript reached out to the Well’s spokesperson, Mary Bixler, for more information about planned programs paid for with APRA funds.
“We are incredibly lucky to have a facility where we’ve collaborated with the county on something like the Well,” Bixler said. “It’s a beautiful thing and we’re excited to keep seeing it blossom and grow.”
County residents will be able to access the Well’s scheduled programs via an app, Bixler said. Currently in the design phase, the app will streamline signups to both its own programs and those offered with various community partners with the county health department
The app is part of the department’s goal to expand access to the Well’s offerings and joins a list of improvements to the building to make it more accessible to those who use mobility devices and the hearing impaired.
“There’s a component here that deals specifically with ADA (American Disabilities Act) upgrades to the Well,” Bixler said. “We’ve identified a couple of areas where we could just do a better job of serving folks that might have a disability or are mobility limited.”
Bixler said older members have had difficulty hearing well in one of the larger meeting rooms because of poor acoustics.
“One of the biggest issues is, in our beautiful building, is the acoustics issue,” she said. “It’s echoe-y and so anyone who’s hearing impaired has a really hard time in one of our big classrooms. We’re going to do upgrades in all of our classrooms.”
Some programs will be designed to promote healthful eating and exercise habits while offering alternative forms of transportation.
The “Walk, Bike, and Scoot” program will reward visitors who travel to the Well with a coupon for the Farm Market, which moved to the center this year. Visitors can also carpool or use a ride-share to qualify for the coupons.
“This is all about trying to encourage alternative transit to our farmers market and to the Well in general,” Bixler said. “We thought that would be a really great incentive to spend money on fresh food. We’re really excited about this. We know that transportation is an issue, especially for some clients we haven’t reached as well as we’d like to.”
Another bike program, Bike Rodeo, is aimed at children and adults who are new to biking in urban areas.
“Teaching people what urban biking safety is, how to fit yourself for a helmet and wear it safely, how to fix a flat or change your chain, how to fix your light. Directions and things they need to know about signals in town,” Bixler explained. “We want to provide opportunities for community building and education.”
The program will also include coupons to the farm market.
Public health kits will be offered for a variety of needs, from feminine sanitary products and diapers to condoms and body wash.
Programs aimed at mental health wellness include mental health first aid classes for adults and youth, slated to begin as early as September. Initially the program will be available to first responders, police and firefighters.
“Outside of first responders, these would be available to coaches, teachers, people who are kind of public service minded who can be an ambassador in the community for mental health,” Bixler said. “We’re hoping this has a compounding effect.”
The training will be extended to youth. The goal is to create “peer to peer education and support” for students.
“Research says that students and kids in particular receive information a whole lot differently when it comes from their friends versus when it comes from their teacher,” Bixler said.
While the list is not the total of programs that will emerge as the result of the funding, most of the programs will surface in late 2023 and 2024.
