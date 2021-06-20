After taking 152 flights in 2019, Lawrence and Elizabeth McKinney decided strategic planning for economic development could be done in one place. So they started looking at potential landing spots.
The McKinneys moved to Norman in February on a mission to grow the local economy through job creation and retention as Lawrence began his new role as the president and CEO of the Norman Economic Development Coalition.
Through talks with a search firm Norman was using to find a candidate for the NEDC position, Lawrence was presented with Seattle and Norman as options. Former Norman NEDC leader Maureen Hammond recently accepted a similar position in Paris, Texas.
By the end of their three-day visit to Norman, the McKinneys knew they were moving here, despite the snow storm that swept the state during their trip.
“We came in December and you all had a winter storm that you rarely have, and I was told, ‘Don’t worry, we never have this,’” Lawrence said. “So we get here in February and you have another snow storm you rarely have, so we were at Embassy Suites for 82 days, where we were in good shape.”
The crash course on Oklahoma’s wild weather didn’t end there. The April hail storm that ravaged Oklahoma and Texas damaged the house Lawrence and Elizabeth had been in just two days.
“The hail storm did a lot of damage to it, totalled my wife’s car and a trailer, so we left hurricane [territory] thinking we were in a good spot, and all of the sudden we experience all of those storms as our welcome, but we’re enjoying it here,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence and Elizabeth both have extensive experience in growing the private and nonprofit sectors. That quality, he would likely say, is the most important in taking on the challenge of growing a local economy, reinforced by a quote from his favorite author Mark Twain: “My experience comes from where I’ve been.”
“Whenever you hear me speak, you will probably hear some Mark Twain quotes,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence spent 26 years in five communities in Georgia and Florida running regional economic development groups.
He said the first step in that development process is identifying roadblocks and figuring out how to navigate through them, which requires strong communication.
“Ultimately that’s our responsibility as leaders: To create a place where people want to live, work and play, and I know Norman likes the idea of mixed use districts,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence said as of June 17, he has interviewed 47 people with 31 questions for up to three hours at a time to get insight about the town.
In August, he will write up what he has learned and pair it with charts and graphs to gauge the type and amount of short and long term goals NEDC wants to set.
“Once you can have some short term victories together, you build trust, and once you build trust, you can do bigger things and build more trust,” Lawrence said.
One of the challenges Lawrence sees in the city’s dynamic is the lack of communication between certain groups, which create a “wall in the community.”
“When you quit talking, you can’t compromise, you can’t collaborate and you can’t fall in the same direction,” Lawrence said. “We have got to build some bridges, and I think that involves finding common ground.”
Lawrence said part of that common ground is the community’s collective desire for jobs, because jobs equate to spending, which yields retail sales that help drive the government.
He said when working to create jobs, it’s important to avoid tunnel vision toward select industries or specific types of companies. Not everyone is prepared to take on a $90,000 job or attend college or technical school, Lawrence said.
“So we’ve got to have a support system that supports the one-person shop and to the large corporation that’s going to hire directors, supervisors and frontline staff,” Lawrence said. “We want that system to work with a wide range of businesses.”
Lawrence said his experience developing plans for cities like Raleigh, North Carolina, Springfield, Virginia and Nashville, Tennessee gives him insight and perspective on what is possible in Norman.
“I think that experience taught me that everything isn’t possible in every community, because each one is unique, certainly Norman is unique,” Lawrence said. “I have a lot of ideas, but what will work here versus what works elsewhere could be different, but at least I understand that and have that perspective.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.