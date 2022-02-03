The City of Norman reported 2,340 new COVID cases in the past week, following the state trend of new cases continuing to decrease.
Throughout the month of January, Norman has reported more than 1,000 cases for each week. But the new cases reported the week prior to Monday, Jan. 31 are the second-lowest it's reported this month, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
There are an estimated 4,389 active COVID cases throughout the city. There have been 272 COVID-19 related deaths in Norman, the health department reports, with four of those added in the past week.
State numbers
On Thursday, the state reported 4,253 new COVID cases.
The new report brings Oklahoma’s seven-day rolling average for new cases to 6,247. Statewide, there are an estimated 76,107 active COVID cases.
The state’s three-day hospitalization average is at 1,858, with 380 of those in the ICU and 80 in pediatric beds.