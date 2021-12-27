A new poll from Oklahoma City firm Amber Integrated shows incumbent Sen. James Lankford with a commanding lead over his primary opponents in the run-up to the June Republican primary.
Lankford’s approval rating is still sub-50% — coming in at 48% — but is up slightly from his approval rating of 46% in October.
But among Republicans, the only people who can vote in the primary, his approval rating is at 65%, down from October, when he polled at 68%.
The poll, which was conducted Dec. 15-19, surveyed 500 registered voters, 253 of them registered Republicans, has a margin of error of 4.38% at a 95% confidence interval. It shows Lankford, R, polling at 56%, down from the 62% he polled at in October.
In comparison, his two primary challengers, Tulsa pastor Jackson Lahmeyer and state Sen. Nathan Dahm, are trailing Lankford significantly, the poll shows.
Dahm is polling at 9% and Lahmeyer at 8%, down significantly from when he polled at 21% in October.
These results are in line with the fundraising numbers each candidate has put up over this year.
In the most recent Federal Election Commission filing in October, Lankford significantly outraised his opponents, hauling in $1.2 million in a quarter with $2.4 million on hand. Dahm raised $58,711 in the quarter and had $57,768 on hand, while Lahmeyer raised $201,910 in the quarter and had $141,925 on hand.
In response to the poll, Lahmeyer said it was “trash” and quoted an internal poll run by his campaign that showed smaller margins between him and Lankford than those in the Amber Integrated poll.
According to Lahmeyer, Roger Stone — a far-right political consultant who worked for former President Donald Trump before being charged with seven felonies and having the former president commute his sentence — oversaw his internal polling and is now leading his campaign.
“[Stone] told me if the results came back not good, he would advise me to drop out,” Lahmeyer said. “The results came back incredibly well, which is why he convinced me we will win come June.”
Lahmeyer did not share the exact results of the poll, and instead shared a summary that did not include numbers or crosstabs of the poll results.
According to the summary, Lahmeyer is mainly counting on an endorsement from Trump.
“With as strong of a Pro-Trump state as Oklahoma is, a Trump endorsement will inevitably tilt favor to the endorsed candidate,” the summary reads. “... If Lahmeyer earns the endorsement from President Trump and educates voters necessary about the things that Senator Lankford has done, Lahmeyer could outright win the GOP primary.”
Lahmeyer, who met with Trump earlier this month, said he has to prove to Trump he is worthy of his endorsement, but did not give specifics on how he plans to do so.
Lankford and Dahm did not respond to requests for comment.