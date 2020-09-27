NOBLE — A new program in Noble is geared toward offering access to mental health services for Noble students. Shalon Stokes, owner and licensed marital and family therapist at Impact Counseling Center, is working with Noble Schools to offer in-school therapy at all Noble campuses.
“This is an amazing opportunity we have to partner with Noble Public Schools to provide additional mental health services to the school district, administration, faculty, staff, students and community” Stokes said of the program, explaining that parents, students, faculty or administrators can refer students to a school-based mental health practitioner. Stokes explained that once a referral is made, parental or guardian consent is needed for minors to be seen.
Referrals can be sought or made for depression or anxiety, but also for a variety of other issues. Basically, the program offers an enhanced mental health component in the schools. Stokes said they are working as a team with every school by providing a therapist at each site to create a supportive atmosphere for the faculty, staff and students.
“By being in the school, the therapist becomes a part of each school’s community and it allows the therapist unique opportunities to build therapeutic relationships and an understanding of mental health needs,” Stokes said.
Stokes said Noble Public Schools has been proactive in providing the best to their faculty, staff and students, including understanding the need for more trauma-informed education and services available to everyone.
“This unique opportunity allows us as therapists to educate others about trauma and begin to make changes in each school that will extend out to the community as a whole,” Stokes said. “Being trauma informed includes starting a discussion about ACEs (adverse childhood experiences) and how that can affect each of us in all areas of our lives and future generations.”
The Centers for Disease Control website explains this phenomenon further.
“Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) have a tremendous impact on future violence victimization and perpetration and lifelong health an opportunity,” the website says, pointing out that adverse childhood experiences cause disrupted neurodevelopment which leads to social, emotional and cognitive impairment. In turn, these components often cause those affected to adopt health risk behaviors which impact life potential and lead to disease, disability and social problems, which ultimately can lead to early death.
Stokes pointed out that offering services at school frees busy parents from transportation and scheduling issues so students don’t miss appointments.
“In the school, we can educate teachers as well as students,” Stokes said about the benefits of therapy and mental health. “We can help people identify ways to make the school experience positive for everyone.”
Lori Roper, with Impact Counseling Center, provides services at Noble High School. Roper is a licensed clinical social worker who provides on-site psychotherapy services at both locations.
Roper is no stranger to treating people dealing with trauma, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, grief, anger management, attention-‐deficit hyperactivity disorder and more. She has offered services to another school district in the past.
Roper is a fan of integrating therapists into the schools.
“I think we need more of the program,” Roper said. “What I’ve seen from experience is that the rate of recovery increases phenomenally when your therapist is at school because when you are on site you can manage a crisis immediately. You’re not talking about it in therapy three days later. You can intervene immediately and it’s very effective. Another thing is that for children to know that their therapist is there and they can go see the therapist if needed — just that knowledge is enough to help them to function and get through to the next visit.”
Roper expressed her admiration for the work school counselors do and to explain how they and therapists can work hand-in-hand to help others, including families, faculty and staff.
“School counselors do so much, but mostly what they can do is short-term interventions to help students get back to class,” Roper said. “But students who have chronic problems need more care and we’re able to provide them with that care. Another thing is that children like having someone on site at school who is a liaison between their families and their teachers and who can be a voice for them. They know they have a support system. They can talk about how they feel and can advocate for them with their teachers and with the administration because often these folks don’t know what’s going on in the child’s home. We are not replacing what the school counselors are there for. We are there to support them.”
Tori Christiansen, school counselor at Noble High School who worked with Roper in the past, has seen first-hand how beneficial the program can be and how Impact Counseling is building relationships with students, faculty, and families.
“As I see kids who are beyond my skill set, perhaps those with extreme mental health concerns or those in crisis, I can recommend that that student see a licensed counselor,” Christiansen said. “What I’ve seen the program do at the elementary level is phenomenal. As a school counselor, I perform triage, I’m not the surgeon. I try to help get students back to class as soon as possible, but some need more help. As a school counselor, it’s nice to have a therapist who is well-versed in trauma, and mental health needs right there with us. Having them in the school and working in the moment with students in crisis, if it takes an hour to calm down, it takes an hour to calm down. It’s amazing to watch it work. They play a big role in student success. It’s amazing. It’s pretty great. I’m a believer in the program. I think it’s a great thing. I’ve seen it work I’ve benefitted myself from watching the therapists at work. What they’re doing isn’t just a Band-Aid.”
For more information about the program, contact Impact Counseling Center at 405-872-8461 or make a referral for someone in need at www.nobleps.com.
