Norman residents have a new option for recycling with the opening of the new Recycle Center Hub this week.
The Hub, located at the City of Norman Transfer Station at 3901 S. Chautauqua Road, will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
The new center will serve as the main hub for Norman’s three other recycling centers. All recycle centers accept glass, aluminum, steel and tin cans, corrugated cardboard, newspaper, and plastics #1 and #2. The Hub will accept clean used lumber, used tires, and scrap steel in addition to the regular recyclable items. Commercial business will not be accepted and should speak with the Transfer Station attendant for direct haul instructions.
The four recycle centers are located at:
- Transfer Station, 3901 S. Chautauqua Road
- Westwood Recycle Center, 2430 Westport Drive
- Fire Station No. 9 Recycle Center, 3001 East Alameda Street
- Hollywood Shopping Center Recycle Center, McGee Drive and Lindsey Street
Residents are also reminded that the best waste is the waste that never comes into your home. When shopping, remember the four R’s: Reduce, Reuse, Refuse, then Recycle.
To learn more about recycling in Norman and other sustainable practices, visit www.GreenNorman.org.
