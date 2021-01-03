Editor’s note: Sunday’s COVID-19 report reflects state numbers from Jan. 2 and Jan. 3.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 5,002 new COVID cases on Saturday, the second most ever in a single day, and 3,015 on Sunday, which brings the 7-day average of new cases to a record high of 3,562.
The report of 8,017 total cases over the past two days brings Oklahoma’s cumulative case count over the 300,000 mark to 304,072. It took Oklahoma only one month to report its third set of 100,000 COVID cases.
It took the state just under seven months to report its first set of 100,000 cases and a little under two months to report its second set of 100,000 cases.
The state also reported 20 new COVID-related deaths, bringing the state’s death toll up to 2,547.
Oklahoma has administered 50,330 doses of the coronavirus vaccine and has received 174,900 doses.
Local Numbers
Norman reported 236 COVID cases over the past two days, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 9,780. There were no new deaths reported in Norman, as the city’s death toll remains at 89.
There have been 8,585 recoveries in Norman.
Cleveland County reported 573 new COVID cases over the past two days, bringing the cumulative case total to 20,209. There were two new COVID-related deaths reported in the county, bringing its death toll to 166.
There have been 17,307 recoveries in the county.
Moore reported 94 new COVID cases over the past two days, bringing its cumulative case count to 4,332. There were no new COVID deaths reported in the city, as its death toll remains at 27 people.
There have been 3,736 recoveries in Moore.
The Cleveland County Health Department will begin Phase 2 of its vaccine administration process on Monday. The department will be administering the coronavirus vaccine to residents 65 and older, first responders (both paid and unpaid) and healthcare workers in the Sooner Mall parking lot from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only.
CCHD officials told The Transcript they hope to vaccinate at least 1,000 people per day and would like to increase that to 1,200.
For more information regarding the coronavirus vaccine call the OSDH hotline 211, or visit their website oklahoma.gov/covid19/vaccine-information.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
