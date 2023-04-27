Accidental overdose deaths in Cleveland County, particularly among men who use synthetic drugs, continue to climb, the county health department reported Wednesday.
Emma Rauser, the health department’s community drug overdose prevention project coordinator, said overdose deaths “skyrocketed” between 2017 and 2021.
“Yeah, the numbers are definitely going up,” she told The Transcript. “We saw kind of a downward trend, overall, up to 2019. But since 2019, (the) numbers ... are higher than we’ve ever seen them in Cleveland County.”
Rauser said the county has seen a rise in accidental overdose deaths among males, especially those using methamphetamines and fentanyl.
“Over four years, we’ve had over 150 overdose deaths, and that only includes unintentional deaths,” she said. “That means that the person who ingested the drug did not intend to kill themselves.
“So they separate that data from unintentional deaths that we have had over the last four years.”
Between 2017 and 2021, 99 men and 52 women died from accidental overdoes, including 26 men and nine women in 2021, according to the county health department, ages of 35-44.
The department’s 2022 statistics are pending, the department reported.
Over the same four-year period, the rate of statewide accidental overdose deaths also rose, Rauser said.
“Across the state, you’re looking at numbers closer to 1,000,” she said.
Summer series planned
To combat the problem, the county health department has launched a four-part summer series called “Prevention is Possible” for people experiencing substance abuse disorder, their families, or anyone interested in learning about how to prevent accidental overdose deaths.
Mary Bixler, a spokesperson for the county health department, said the summer series, which take place at The Well, are intended to help those in need.
“The whole premise is really bringing in experts who can address this problem,” Bixler said.
The first event will take place at 6:30 p.m. May 8 at the Well in conjunction with National Prevention Week.
National Prevention Week is a national public education platform showcasing the work of communities and organzations across the country dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of substance misuse prevention and positive mental health.
The local series is supported by different organizations, including the Parent Child Assistance Program, The Virtue Center, and University of Oklahoma Southwest Prevention Center, which issued a statement.
“The OU Southwest Prevention Center is pleased to bring information and resources from the center’s regional community programs that address substance use and misuse prevention in Cleveland and McClain Counties,” said Demetrick Jones, a certified prevention specialist.
The summer series will include a featured speaker, tables with resources in mental health and substance use disorder, and refreshments.
Rauser will serve as the series’ inaugural speaker, and she will give a snapshot of substance abuse disorder in the county.
“I’m going to talk about why we are interested in raising awareness and why it’s important to reduce stigma and to bring awareness to substance use disorder,” she said. “And then I also have some resources available.”
Rauser said substance abuse deaths can be tracked to all kinds of disorders, and she has seen folks reluctant to get help because they “only have a problem” with alcohol or prescription drugs.
“I think for the most part when we say substance, people automatically think of the worst case scenario,” she said. “But substance use can be drinking too much alcohol or abusing prescriptions, or anything not in moderation.”
Rauser encouraged friends, family and informed citizens to come out to receive education on how to empower loved ones and strengthen the community.
“This is for someone who may have a family member or friend that is struggling with substance use, or may be active in substance use,” she said. “It’s also for those who want to get exposed to information on how we can make a difference as individuals, but also as a community.”
On June 12, Jones will address prescription drug safety. On July 10, Katy Fortune-Reagan, supervisor at Oklahoma Parent-Child Assistance Program, will speak on substance abuse among pregnant women.
On Aug. 8, Caleb Klusmeyer, community engagement director of The Virtue Center, will address youth and substance abuse.
