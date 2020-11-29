Cleveland County's new sheriff, Chris Amason, has been busy since taking the oath of office Nov. 9.
Following his election Nov. 3, he has been working to create a smooth transition from interim sheriff Blake Green and perform a routine audit, including a full inventory of sheriff's office assets by the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector.
“This process ensures that the new sheriff is starting with a clean slate and provides transparency,” Commissioner Darry Stacy said. “Sheriff Amason is working closely with his staff at the sheriff’s office and with county officials to ensure that the best quality of service to Cleveland County residents continues.”
Amason said his goals as sheriff are to be open and honest, re-establish trust and transparency, provide strong leadership and oversight, and ensure budgetary management and fiscal responsibility.
“The office of sheriff is more than just a job to me. It is a calling upon my life to serve my community and make a positive difference in people’s lives,” Amason said. “I want to make sure we have the best sheriff’s office in the state. CCSO already has a great team of emerging leaders and innovative thinkers. We must build on that current success and leave a legacy.”
Amason, the county's 26th sheriff, has been a certified peace officer in Oklahoma since 1993. He was with the Warr Acres Police Department from November 1992 until July 1998. During this time, he was a first responder after the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.
Next, he joined the Norman Police Department in July 2000, retiring this July as commander of the criminal investigations division. He said he served in several specialty areas, including the pistol and bike teams and SWAT.
Also, he is a certified drug recognition expert and served as the impaired driving enforcement commander, serving as the department's subject matter expert for the National Incident Management System — Incident Command System.
He has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and administration at Mid-America Christian University and is working on earning a master's degree. He also has Advanced Law Enforcement certification and is a graduate of the Drug Enforcement Agency's Drug Unit Commander Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
“I think his experience and insight will be extremely useful in the months and years ahead. His extensive leadership experience, training and high moral character provides the perfect foundation for him to serve as sheriff of Cleveland County,” Stacy said.
Amason said he plans on continuing all of the current sheriff's office programs.
“I am pleased with the direction Todd Gibson and Blake Green have taken the sheriff's office and want to continue moving it on a forward trajectory. I want to build on the programs already in place and then add new programs to address ongoing needs,” he said.
Amason said he wants to being a TRIAD program to the county, which is a collaborative effort between the sheriff's office, local police departments and senior citizens to reduce and prevent crimes against seniors.
He also wants to bring an agricultural program to the detention center, which would provide inmates with job skills and a portion of food for the jail, which would lower food costs.
Amason commended the job detention center staff have been doing, especially amid a pandemic, and said he wants to challenge them to always look for ways to be more efficient and effective.
“I’ve known Chris Amason for a number of years, so it’s come as no surprise that he places a high value on communication, cooperation and innovation, which makes for a good working relationship. I look forward to our future endeavors to serve the people of Cleveland County,” Stacy said, adding that Amason will serve on the county budget board and work with commissioners on public safety initiatives.
Outside of work, Amason said his favorite hobby includes photography, especially of sports. Also, he is a Sooner sports fan.
When he was announced as the winner of the Nov. 3 general election, he said his family was excited.
“As a family we could not be more proud of 'Dad' and this amazing accomplishment. He is worth the chaos and craziness a campaign brings to a family with young kiddos. All his boys loved being behind him from Day 1,” said Chris' wife, Amber, referring to their three children.
Amber, who owns a local photography business, said she believes the sheriff's office will thrive under her husband's leadership.
“I’ve trusted him to lead for nearly two decades now, and my trust is not easily won. He will lead in a way that is equitable, accountable and courageous … of this I know,” she said. “I’m so proud of him; he’s the best decision I’ve ever made.”
Jamie Berry
366-3532
Follow me @JamieStitches13
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.