Norman-area gun owners are concerned that a new policy, reportedly cloaked in a gag clause, would allow American gun buyers’ information to be tracked and released ... without a warrant.
In the crosshairs is a new FedEx and UPS policy that allegedly allows the companies to track firearm sales and share the information with federal regulators.
“The federal government needs to stay in its own lane. Using private companies to violate the privacy of customers has got to stop,” Don Spencer, Oklahoma Second Amendment Association president, said Wednesday. “Whether it be for firearms or for vaccines, the overreach of the federal government has just gone too far and it’s unacceptable.”
Norman firearm owners aren’t keen on ending up in a private-government database, Spencer indicated.
“They are patriots. They are politely tired of this continuous effort to violate our rights,” he said.
Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor indicated in a statement that he is concerned that firearms data with “unprecedented specificity” would “bypass warrant requirements” to be shared with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF.
O’Connor and 17 other attorneys general sent letters Tuesday to UPS and FedEx questioning the new guidelines. One thing they want to know is whether the ATF coordinated the effort. They also asked if ATF requested the policy change.
“If UPS/FedEx changed its policies on its own initiative, please explain why it made those changes,” states the letter.
UPS didn’t respond by deadline to a request for comment.
FedEx responded: “FedEx is aware of the letter from the state attorneys general. We are committed to the lawful and safe movement of regulated items through our network.”
Key issues
A key aspect of the states’ challenge is the question of the private companies creating a national database.
Currently, certain firearms such as machine guns and short-barreled rifles, must be registered with the ATF. Otherwise, registration varies by state and locally. No gun registration is required in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Federal law prohibits the government from setting up a national gun registry or national database of gun owners.
But if the shipping companies use the new policies to compile information about guns shipped to certain addresses, the company “can provide information at will or upon request to federal agencies – information detailing which Americans are buying what guns,” states the letters penned by Austin Knudsen, Attorney General of Montana, and signed by O’Connor and 16 other attorneys general.
“We saw where the attorney general is pushing back on this. We’ve also got legislators discussing what can be done legislatively to address this issue also,” Spencer said.
A major issue noted in the letter is that the companies’ policies allegedly allow them to address law enforcement or government authorities even when requests are “inconsistent or contrary” to laws and regulations.
“In doing so you—perhaps inadvertently—give federal agencies a workaround to federal law, which has long prevented federal agencies from using gun sales to create gun registries.”
The letters from the attorneys general also expressed concern about reports of the agreement containing a “gag clause.”
Under the gag clause, the letters state the companies allegedly instructed gun store owners that the “confidential” agreement “may not be disclosed unless required by law …” The letter called that allegation “very disturbing.”
Spencer said the large coalition of questioning attorneys general means a lot.
“They’re saying, ‘Hey, we’ve got to quit doing this. This is not solving anything,’” he said.
“Someone’s yelling uncle,” Spencer said.
