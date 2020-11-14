Norman now has a bigger, better skate park after the grand opening Saturday afternoon of the new Blake Baldwin Skatepark at Andrews Park.
The $1.2 million project, estimated at about 20,000 square feet, has been completed after nearly five months of construction at 201 W. Daws St.
The city's original skate park was built in 2001, but realignment of James Garner Avenue caused the Parks Department to move the steel ramps last year to create skate spots in three other parks: Colonial Commons Park, Oak Tree South Park and Adkin's Crossing Park, said James Briggs, park planner and project manager.
Both parks were named after Blake Baldwin, a local skater and teenager who attended Norman City Council meetings in the late 1990s and advocated for skate parks to be built for fellow skaters.
Briggs said when the city first started working on the project, Baldwin, 16, died in a car crash in March 2000. After the first skate park was built in 2001, it was named in his honor.
“Blake was awesome teenager skater who really wanted all his friends to have somewhere to skate and we made it happen. This is a memorial to him and his vision,” Briggs said.
The new skate park, located on the former site of an old emergency water storage tank, was part of a Norman Forward project that voters approved in 2015.
Andrews Park has been allocated $1.5 million for improvements, which also includes improving walkways and providing shade by the amphitheater. Public art also is planned.
Briggs said the new park includes a West Coast skate-bowl style with drop-ins and plaza areas, a mini-ramp, stonework, jump features, a long skate-able pathway, high-level areas where tricks can be performed and LED lights, which will allow the park to stay open until 11 p.m.
During the event, Blake's brother, Tom Sturdivant, 43, thanked everyone involved in making the new skate park a reality, including his mother, Rhonda Baldwin Brown, who did a lot of fundraising to make the first park happen in 2001.
He said Baldwin was 15 when he started attending city council meetings.
“It's an incredible honor to have a skate park named after Blake. We're terribly honored,” he said, adding that the new park is so much more than Blake could have envisioned.
After Baldwin's death, Brown said she found her son's notebook full of skate park research, and she reached out to businesses and individuals with her fundraising request.
She said she is glad a bigger park was built so skaters have more room.
“I have tears of happiness,” she said about the new park being named after Baldwin. “He would be so happy today. It's amazing.”
Norman Mayor Breea Clark honored Baldwin during the ceremony.
“None of this would have happened without the vision of one energetic teenager in the late '90s, Blake Baldwin. … It just shows that if you want something in your city, you can make it happen,” she said. “Blake Baldwin is an excellent example of civic engagement that has left his mark on this city for you and for generations to come.”
Parks and Recreation Director Jud Foster commended the skating and biking community for their input in the project, many of whom shared their design priorities and desires, dating back to October 2019 and earlier.
“You all got together and got your ideas together, brought it to us and said, 'This is what will make a first-class quality skate park in Norman,'” Foster said.
“Just the scope of the project is the exciting part,” Briggs said. “We kind of have everything we could want in a skatepark, including LED lights."
Briggs said he hopes people will use the new skate park and help maintain it by not graffitiing it, calling it “a work of art by itself.”
Clark commended the new skate park's design.
“Is this not the most bada-- park you've seen here in Norman, or what? We need the wins in our community, and this is a big one. We got it done,” she said to attendees.
She and Briggs also noted the companies involved in making the skate park happen: builders American Ramp Company, Pivot Designs, Cabbiness Engineering, Musco Sports Lighting, Electrical Express, Downey Construction, S W Gillis Co., Silver Star Construction, Midwest Wrecking Co., M & M Wrecking, B & B Sod and Grissoms Landscape Nursery.
Briggs said there was lots of excitement and interest leading up to the skate park's opening, which had some unofficial opening test runs last night.
“I hope everybody enjoys it and appreciate everyone's patience while we got it done,” Briggs said.
Nathan Bemo, founder and owner of American Ramp Company, noted the heroes in his life, starting with his father who built a skateboarding ramp for him when they lived in a remote part of Southeast Asia.
He also referred to Briggs, Baldwin and Brown as heroes who made the skate park project possible. He handed out commemorative skateboards to Briggs, Foster, Clark and the Baldwin family.
“A lot of people may not have a great hero they can point to, but I would encourage you for you to be the hero. You can be the difference,” he said.
Bemo said the skate park was a project of love.
“You can tell the attention to detail. They didn't cut any corners,” he said about the construction crew. “It didn't matter how long it took, they wanted it done right.”
Also present at the event was BMX rider and Edmond native Mat Hoffman, who is a skate park advocate, X Games medalist and Oklahoma Hall of Fame inductee.
“You guys are so lucky that Oklahoma and Norman has always supported our community. This is a good example of never letting your dreams die,” he said. “Thank you, Blake Baldwin, for giving us the inspiration and going big and making it happen.”
Zach Smith, 28, of Moore, who has been skating since 1996, said he liked the skate park so far. The aggressive inline skater noted the park's round rails, which he called rare, and he described the bowl was smooth and quicker than he expected.
Harrison Balkman, 15, of Norman, said he has been coming to the skate park with his brother since he was a toddler, but he started skating himself about three years ago.
Balkman, who helped test the skate park last night, called the park fun and smooth.
“It's a sick park overall,” he said.
During the event, Clark showed her enthusiasm for the high turnout at the event.
“You are proof that this park is needed and wanted and will be used. … Enjoy, everyone,” Clark said to skaters and bikers present.
Jamie Berry
366-3532
Follow me @JamieStitches13
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.