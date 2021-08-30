Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial Inc., the nonprofit 501c-3 organization that oversees the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial, started a project two years ago to have wreaths placed during the Christmas holiday season on all graves of Oklahoma’s fallen law enforcement officers.
During the research to locate the graves of Oklahoma’s fallen officers, it was found that the final resting place of just over 100 of the over 800 fallen officers was unknown.
Most of the unknown burial sites are those of deputy U.S. marshals, their posses or guards, or tribal law enforcement officers who died before Oklahoma statehood.
Over 40% of all the Deputy U.S. Marshals who have died in the line of duty in the United States died in what is now the state of Oklahoma and are honored on the state’s law enforcement memorial.
The memorial organization ordered a new granite stone, which was recently placed just south of the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial plaza. The new granite stone is in honor of all fallen officers whose final resting place is unknown.
A wreath will be placed at the new stone in mid-December during the annual Wreaths for the Fallen ceremony.
The Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial is the oldest state memorial honoring its fallen officers in the United States and was dedicated May 15, 1969. The nonprofit memorial organization is totally funded by donations.
The memorial is on the west grounds of the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Headquarters, 3600 M. L. King Ave. in Oklahoma City. For more information, visit oklemem.com or contact Chairman Dennis Lippe at oklememorial@aol.com or 210-0541.