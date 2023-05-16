Changes are coming to Norman bus service in the fall that will affect local routes and a route that takes riders to downtown Oklahoma City.
In 2021, the Norman City Council unanimously adopted the Go Norman Transit Plan, which listed recommendations for transit improvements, which include adjusting frequency of service, Sunday service, expanded service, and expanded weekday and Sunday hours.
The plan included construction of the Norman Transit Center, 320 E. Comanche St., on the southwest corner of Porter Avenue.
Currently, bus routes originate from the Brooks Street Transfer Station near the University of Oklahoma’s Duck Pond. In the fall, routes will be relocated from Brooks Street to the new transit center.
Cody Byrd, community engagement officer for Embark, said bus routes will realign to simplify bus schedules and make them easier for people to understand.
“Norman undertook a study similar to the one that was conducted in Oklahoma City that produced the Go Norman Transit Plan, which included changes to all Norman bus routes to realign the routes to make them similar to those in Oklahoma City,” Byrd said.
Norman will implement bidirectional services, so routes will serve the same inbound and outbound stops by creating stops across the street from one another.
Current inbound routes don’t necessarily follow the same path as outbound routes,” Byrd said.
“It makes it easier for customers to know they are getting on and off at the same location, as well as connecting all the routes through the new Transit Center, which is still under construction,” he said.
As part of the change, Embark will assign new route names and numbers. Some route segments will be eliminated or realigned, but Embark has not yet released a full map of the new changes.
“There will be some bus stops that will be taken out of service and some bus stops that will be placed (elsewhere),” he said. “The exact location of those bus stops on the new route are being finalized, but the routes were presented last fall for public review.”
The changes in Norman will preserve service to major destinations, such as downtown, the University of Oklahoma, Norman Regional HealthPlex, Max Westheimer Airport, and public schools.
The new routes will expand service on Main Street, Gray Street, Eufaula Street, and University Boulevard in the downtown area, as well as provide new service on 12th Avenue between Main Street and Rock Creek Boulevard between Porter Avenue and 12th Avenue.
Eliminated bus service includes 36th Avenue SW between Robinson Street and HealthPlex Parkway; Ed Noble Parkway south of Main Street; and Robinson between 24th Avenue NW and Berry Road.
Taylor Johnson, City of Norman Transit and Parking program manager, said the project is coming along, despite some setbacks.
“We did run into some issues with discovering asbestos containing materials and had to delay the interior remodeling until that was remediated,” Johnson said. “The remediation was completed last week so we are back to interior work.”
The new Transit Center has a new roof, and the city is preparing to pour concrete for the expanded loading and pedestrian area in coming weeks.
He said the Norman Transit Center will improve service by offering better access to the downtown, the activity of which has grown.
“There is a lot of activity occurring downtown with restaurants, festivals, and events, and we are excited to be a part of that by getting individuals to and from this area much better than we are now,” Johnson said. “In addition, the location is just three blocks away from The Depot, creating a better connection between bus service and existing and possible future expansion of Amtrak service.”
The Brooks Street Transfer Station, he said, does not include plumbing. The new Transit Center will have an indoor lobby, water fountains, trash cans, benches, room for staff, and restrooms that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.
Route 24, which runs from Norman to Oklahoma City, will change in the fall, as it will cease going to the State Capitol Complex and surrounding areas. Those interested in traveling by bus to those areas will have to transfer at one of several locations, including the OU Health Sciences Center on Lincoln Boulevard.
“The route itself will be changed pretty significantly. In Oklahoma City, half of that route will be quite a bit different, but it’ll still continue to serve the OU Health Sciences Center and the central business district in Oklahoma City and connect with Embark’s downtown transit center,” Byrd said.
He said the route will be changed to standardize the frequency of service, which will run every two hours, and simplify the route so it will serve the same stops whether it goes inbound or outbound.
A final map of Route 24 has not been finalized.
