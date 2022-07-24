Walk-in, immediate access orthopedic clinic Direct Orthopedic Care announced the relocation of its aouth Oklahoma City location to Norman.
Area residents can continue to expect to receive treatment from orthopedic experts for any musculoskeletal injury or condition.
The DOC Norman clinic provides the same services as the south Oklahoma City location and offers guests access to physical therapy treatments.
DOC offers complete orthopedic services ranging from complete surgical and non-surgical solutions (including seven-day emergency surgery access), ongoing treatments from board-certified and fellowship trained orthopedic surgeons, specialists and physical therapists.
DOC treats a variety of ailments including sprains, fractures or breaks, ligament injuries, tendonitis, arthritis and any serious injuries requiring surgery.
Services also include pain management and physical therapy.
A pioneer in the health care community, DOC empowers patients, employers and health insurance companies to bypass the exorbitant costs and wait times of emergency care.
On average, visits are half as long and 80% less expensive than a comparable ER visit.
“Everyone deserves effective and affordable solutions when facing acute and chronic orthopedic pain,” said Dr. David Hassinger, orthopedic surgeon, founder and CEO of DOC. “We estimate that more than 28,000 residents in Moore, Oklahoma City and Norman endure a sport- and recreation-related injury annually, and our two area clinics provide the care patients need, when they need it and at a price they can afford.”
The new DOC office, 3209 N. Flood Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays, with no appointments necessary. For more information, visit directorthocare.com.