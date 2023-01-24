The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is in the process of acquiring the former Norman Specialty Hospital near the corner of Robinson Street and Berry Road to convert into a new VA hospital, The Transcript has learned.
The department will pay $3,260,177.01 for the facility and has approved another $10 million for modifications, according to Carmen Daugherty, supervisory public affairs officer of the VA Health Care System in Oklahoma City.
“We will be redesigning the facility to meet both the inpatient substance abuse and skilled nursing facility building requirements,” she told The Transcript. “We will also be updating the infrastructure, like a new roof, plumbing and heat and air conditioning units.”
Norman City Manager Darrel Pyle, Pyle said Monday the VA has been interested in the facility for a little over a year.
“Anytime the federal government is going to come in and work on health care, it’s great,” he said. “There are going to be a lot of good paying jobs. That is a big plus, and there will be more services for our veterans.”
The former hospital has been vacant since 2014, Pyle said. Last year, the City Council declined to purchase the building, which had been proposed for affordable housing.
“We think it was a tax exempt property when Norman Regional was doing work there, so we are not taking another property off the tax rolls,” he said. “It is a win-win for everyone in Norman.”
The new hospital will have 52 beds — 26 for skilled nursing, and 26 for inpatient substance abuse treatment — and serve up to 72,000 veterans who live in the Oklahoma City area, Daugherty said.
“We will have 26 skilled nursing beds to have patients receiving shore or long-term care,” she said. “A skilled nursing facility is an inpatient facility type that provides short- or long-term rehabilitation services to senior patients.”
“These facilities provide 24-hour medical support to patients requiring transitional care following a qualifying hospital stay for illness, injury, or surgery.”
The 26 substance abuse beds will be used for the highest level of rehabilitation services for patients who are diagnosed with alcohol or drug addictions or substance use disorder.
“Inpatient rehab programs often include medical detox, as well as integrated mental health services,” Daugherty said.
She said the hospital will give veterans more opportunities to receive service.
“We are growing at a very rapid rate, and there are limited options in the community for all of our veterans,” she said. “Some veterans are having to travel to Wyoming to receive these services.”
Currently, veterans in Norman receive services at the Norman VA clinic or the VA hospital in Oklahoma City. The clinic at 1020 24th Ave. NW, however, does not offer skilled nursing or inpatient substance abuse treatment.
“Most veterans were being sent across the state to receive this care or even out of state,” Daugherty said.
