OKLAHOMA CITY — Those missing in-person art experiences at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art are invited to engage through virtual events with the Museum this fall.
Topics will range from collaging to photography to portraiture with themes inspired by the Museum’s current and upcoming exhibitions including “Art with a History,” “Beaux Arts at 75,” “Dale Chihuly” and “Shared Lives, Distant Places.” All virtual programming is free of charge with the exception of “Spirits and Sketches” Zoom classes.
“We’ve completely reimagined the way we program,” said Rosie May, director of curatorial affairs and audience engagement. “We know many of our visitors are missing the additional engagement and connection they get from tours, lectures and classes. While the pandemic is preventing us from hosting large gatherings in person, technology allows us to create new digital experiences around the exciting exhibitions we have planned this fall.
“An additional benefit stems from the fact that we have an opportunity to reach many more people through these new digital offerings. In a typical year, we serve several thousand students on free school tours through our Yellow Bus Brigade program. This year, we will be recording virtual tours, providing high-quality art experiences to thousands of students who may not be able to visit in-person. Our collection is a wonderful asset to our community, and we are excited to share it in new and interesting ways.”
Beginning in October, the Museum plans to interview a special guest or Museum staff member on Facebook Live every other week. October events include an interview with Museum docent, foreign language consultant and retired educator, Peggy Boyles, as well as a special Museum staff discussion highlighting the exhibition “Dale Chihuly: Magic & Light.” Upcoming guests will be posted to the Museum’s Facebook page as they are confirmed.
Also in October, the Museum will continue its popular Making Memories program. Making Memories is dedicated to providing enrichment in the visual arts and a creative outlet to seniors living with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. On hiatus since the beginning of the pandemic, the previously in-person program has been redesigned to engage participants via Zoom.
Patrons of the Museum’s popular Thursday night roof events will enjoy “Spirits and Sketches,” a new drink-and-draw series led by Museum staff and local artists. Attendees of this Zoom series can enjoy a cocktail (or mocktail) at home while participating in a guided, hands-on art activity. No experience is necessary, and classes are capped to ensure participants can connect with both the instructor and each other.
While the Museum is not planning large, in-person events this fall, the galleries are open with limited capacity and timed tickets. Masks are required and reserving tickets online is encouraged. The Museum is open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 12 to 5 p.m. Current exhibitions include “Dale Chihuly,” “From the Golden Age to the Moving Image” and “Postwar Abstraction.” “Shared Lived, Distant Places: Recent Acquisitions in Photography” opens Oct. 17 and “Beaux Arts at 75” opens Nov. 7.
