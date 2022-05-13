Following delays in the release of census data, new precinct lines have been drawn and voter identification cards have been issued.
Voter precinct lines are determined based on population data every 10 years. The U.S. Census Bureau delayed the release of its 2020 report after COVID-19 forced election boards and cities across the nation to wait at least four months to begin redrawing districts for local, state and federal boundaries.
Cleveland County Election Board Secretary Bryant Rains said the last of new voter ID cards will have gone out by Friday with improvements that will speed up the verification process at polling stations.
Barcodes appear on new voter ID cards.
“Hopefully sooner than later we’re going to go to electronic registries,” he said. “So, instead of looking up your name in a printed out registry, you’ll show your ID card, they’ll scan it and it brings it up.”
Rains said additional precincts will also shrink the waiting line at polling stations. Following the release of the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau’s delayed report, the election board identified the need for 21 additional precincts. The county population grew by 39,773, with nearly half of that growth settled in Norman and Moore.
“The state election board asked us to try and keep our precincts under, at the most, 2,500 to 3,000 [voters] — to not go over 3,000. It’s a great idea [because] that will take care of long lines,” he said. “Before redistricting, we had 14 precincts that were over 3,000 voters. That’s just too big.”
Additional precincts means new polling stations. The addresses for new stations have not yet been set, but soon will be, Rains said. The board strives to place polling stations within the precinct, “but that’s not always possible.”
So far, nearly everyone the board has asked to host elections has agreed to do so. While the board does not have a completed list of polling stations, locations will be set before the June primary, he said.
Anyone who has not received a new card by June 1 should call the election board, Rains said.
New Norman City Council ward boundaries have not yet been set.