OKLAHOMA CITY — Gross Receipts to the Treasury show Oklahoma’s economy is doing well at the start of the new year, State Treasurer Randy McDaniel announced this week.
January gross receipts of $1.5 billion are up by more than 27 percent compared to the same month of last year. Twelve-month receipts of $15.5 billion measure growth of more than 18 percent compared to the prior period.
Treasurer McDaniel said analysis shows the reasons behind the numbers include more than organic state economic expansion.
Federal direct payments to taxpayers, along with aid to businesses during the pandemic, boosted economic activity in Oklahoma. Inflation during the past year pushed prices up an average of 7 percent, the highest rate since 1982.
The gross receipts report for January shows substantial growth in all major revenue streams. Gross production collections jumped by 149.5 percent, combined individual and corporate receipts rose by 28 percent, and sales taxes were up 18.8 percent. Motor vehicle collections increased by 6.7 percent.
Of note are use tax collections for the month. Paid on out-of-state purchases including internet sales, January use tax receipts topped $100 million for the first time in state history and jumped by 13.9 percent. Use tax collections have risen steadily since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Wayfair decision in June 2018 that paved the way for easier collection of taxes on internet sales.
Twelve-month collections rose by $2.38 billion, or 18.1 percent, compared to the previous 12 months with all four major revenue streams showing expansion ranging from 108.1 percent in gross production receipts to 12.7 percent in motor vehicle taxes.
Other indicators
The Oklahoma Business Conditions Index for January anticipates continued economic growth. The January index was set at 59.6, down from 70.3 in December and 62.4 in November. However, numbers above 50 indicate expected expansion during the next three to six months.
The Oklahoma unemployment rate in December was reported as 2.3 percent by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state’s jobless rate was down from 2.5 percent in November and from 4.5 percent in December 2020. The U.S. unemployment rate was set at 3.9 percent in December.
January collections
Compared to gross receipts from January 2021, collections in January 2022 show:
• Total monthly gross collections are $1.51 billion, up $321.5 million, or 27.1 percent.
• Gross income tax collections, a combination of individual and corporate income taxes, generated $553.5 million, up by $121.1 million, or 28 percent.
• Combined sales and use tax collections, including remittances on behalf of cities and counties, total $597.1 million, up by $90.8 million, or 17.9 percent.
• Gross production taxes on oil and natural gas total $143.5 million, an increase of $86 million, or 149.5 percent.
• Motor vehicle taxes produced $68.8 million, up by $4.3 million, or 6.7 percent.
• Other collections composed of some 60 different sources including taxes on fuel, tobacco, medical marijuana, and alcoholic beverages, produced $145.5 million, up by $19.3 million, or 15.3 percent.
Twelve-month collections
Combined gross receipts for the past 12 months compared to the previous period show:
• Gross revenue totals $15.5 billion. That is $2.38 billion, or 18.1 percent, above collections from the previous period.
• Gross income taxes generated $5.34 billion, an increase of $609.2 million, or 12.9 percent.
• Combined sales and use taxes generated $6.36 billion, an increase of $882.5 million, or 16.1 percent.
• Oil and gas gross production tax collections generated $1.25 billion, up by $647.7 million, or 108.1 percent.
• Motor vehicle collections total $872.7 million, an increase of $98.5 million, or 12.7 percent.
• Other sources generated $1.68 billion, up by $141.5 million, or 9.2 percent.