There are multiple in-person and virtual events for Norman residents looking for ways to celebrate the end of 2020 and ring in the New Year.
For those looking to get out, The Winston at 106 W Main St will host a “Say Goodbye to 2020” event from 11 a.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday. The restaurant is planning food specials throughout the day and the evening will include tacos, fries and wontons. Featured drink specials will include "chambongs," mimosas, beer and Fernet Branca shots.
In Oklahoma City, Scissortail Park, located at 300 SW 7th St, is hosting an all-ages New Year’s Eve Early Bird celebration at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, which will feature live music, hot chocolate, s’mores and multiple food trucks.
Live music will begin at 4:30 p.m. with Spaghetti Eddie. The duo creates music catered to children. At 6 p.m, Hypnotik, an Oklahoma City-based cover band, will play music from motown artists all the way to present top 40 hits.
At 7 p.m., park officials will begin an early 2021 countdown, followed by a five-minute fireworks display.
Food trucks will be parked along Robinson Avenue.
Virtual and television events
For fans of the popular game Fortnite, there will be an in-game event gamers can attend. At midnight in the game, a portal will open in the sky above Fortnite’s island, and fireworks will light up the sky.
Oklahoma City’s New Year’s Eve celebration, Opening Night, will be exclusively virtual this year. Streamed live from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark at 7 p.m., Oklahoma residents can view the free virtual event through the Arts Council OKC Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The event will feature live music, a magic show and a kid’s art demonstration, culminating into the ball and fireworks finale at midnight.
The Times Square ball drop in New York City will stream live at TimesSquareNYC.org and TimesSquareBall.net starting at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021” can be seen at 8 p.m. on ABC. Lucy Hale, Ciara and Billy Porter are set to co-host the event. Musical performances for this year’s event are Porter, Cyndi Lauper, Jimmie Allen and Jennifer Lopez.
On Fox, the “New Year’s Eve Toast and Roast 2021” starts at 8 p.m. with co-hosts Ken Jeong and Joel McHale. The event will feature music by LeAnn Rimes, Gloria Estefan, John Legend, Ava Max, Gabby Barett and Green Day.
“NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021” begins at 11 p.m. Thursday with hosts Carson Daly, Amber Ruffin and DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Viewers can expect musical performances from AJR, Busta Rhymes featuring Anderson .Paak, Bebe Rexha featuring Doja Cat, Choloe x Halle, CNCO, Jason Derulo, Goo Goo Dolls, Kylie Minogue, Pentatonix, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Sting featuring Shirazee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.