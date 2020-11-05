A Newalla man is in critical condition following a shooting on Wednesday, the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday.
The shooting was a result of "a dispute between two families in the Newalla area," the CCSO's statement reads.
The victim, "a 48 year-old white male," whose name has not been released, was transported to OU Medical Center and is recovering from surgery, the release reads.
"Multiple witnesses were at the scene and are cooperating with investigators. Three guns were taken into custody for testing. No one has been arrested at this time, and no suspects are outstanding," the statement reads.
The investigation is ongoing by the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.
