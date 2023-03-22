A months long dispute between a University of Oklahoma fraternity house and a neighbor has finally been resolved.
Brett Leemaster and his wife sued the Beta Theta Pi Corporation of Oklahoma in November 2020, claiming the frat house was a constant nuisance.
The case was scheduled to go to trail next month in Cleveland County District Court.
Leemaster's attorney, Jared Boyer said both sides are expected to wrap up the settlement process in the next month.
"Both parties worked very hard on a resolution and we're pleased to finally get to mutually agreeable terms," Boyer told The Transcript, "Especially after two years of hard-fought litigation."
