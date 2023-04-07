A company providing accessibility options to homeowners and businesses has expanded into Norman.
The Next Day Access mission is to help those in need of assistance move around without restrictions.
Since 1997, Next Day Access has provided mobility access into homes, churches, colleges and more with aluminum modular ramps and other assistance options, according to its website.
The Norman Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting event Tuesday to commemorate the business arriving in November to serve the Oklahoma City metro area.
Co-owners Angelia Goss, a nurse in the area, and David Goss, a mechanical engineer, have seen the importance of ensuring “aging in place” is an option for senior citizens.
According to SeniorLiving.org, aging in place is a senior age person living in their home without losing quality of life due to accessibility and mobility issues.
“The reason we went into this business is because we took care of my father for over five years at home, and we found out that you need to increase and widen your doorways for a wheelchair to come in, or have a ramp to get into your home,” Angelia Goss said. “We have a bathtub, and he could not lift his leg high enough to get in.”
They offer multiple types of mobility products including grab bars, walk-in tubs, porch, patient and pool lifts, and wheelchair ramps.
Longterm care living in Norman can cost up to $10,000 a month. Angelia Goss said living at home not only saves money, but it’s often a more comfortable option.
“I believe you heal better in the home with your animals and your family,” she said.
David Goss recalled installing a ramp for a woman who was unable to leave earlier this year. He said it’s satisfying to watch someone who was in a nursing home or rehab center get to go home.
“This lady hadn’t left her home in two years,” he said. “As we were building the ramp she would roll further and further, and when we got it all the way down, she and her daughter got in the car and drove around this little town.”
Angelia Goss said the company installs all their assistance options in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Scott Martin, president and CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce, said this is the first Next Day Access franchise in the state, and he’s excited they’re here to serve the community.
“They do a really important job of providing access and mobility to people like us who have family members and loved ones that need it,” Martin said.
