Peggy Lou Butterfield died June 10, 2021 in Purcell at the age of 82 years 6 months 21 days. Services are entrusted to the care of Wadley's Funeral Service. Online condolences may be made at www.wadleysfuneralservice.com. Peggy was born November 11, 1938 in Lexington, Oklahoma to Addison Uly…