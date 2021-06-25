Virtuosic talent in a variety of disciplines is a rare quality.
Norman resident Don Holladay is an individual with demonstrated exceptional skills in art, law and education. It’s now revealed, with his release of a personal essay titled “A Creek Called ‘Grindstone:’ A Personal Essay,” that Holladay is a fine writer as well. He genuinely deserves being referred to as a Renaissance man.
Holladay’s slim 52-page volume, published this year by Norman-based Quail Creek Editions, contains 82 photographs and color plates of his masterful paintings and prints. The essay’s text is based largely on a single road trip to Holladay’s Carter County family farm in the foothills of the Arbuckle Mountains.
His great grandfather arrived there in 1889 to run cattle, plant pecan trees and raise crops with his family. Holladay’s mostly abstract paintings often reflect the terrain Grindstone Creek courses through.
“It has become more and more important to me to find a personal connection in the images I create,” Holladay said. “Something I can identify personally. It’s a balancing act, because I’ve always wanted to create art that people can find their own connection to without involving themselves in my connection.”
Holladay’s art stands alone in terms of composition, color, design and vibrant intensity. Reading his essay, one becomes immersed in the space his inspiration comes from.
“The family farm is my source,” Holladay said. “This isn’t really an art book.”
That may be why the essay is a true page turner. Holladay manages to weave family connections, universal truths, natural observations and a search for the meaning of life into a spellbinding read. The art plates, along with vintage and modern photos, add another level of depth and profundity to the book.
“The farm provides me an inspirational vehicle,” he said. “I carry a camera most of the time when I go down there. I’m not a realistic painter but if I take photographs I try to remain true to what caused me to take it. It may be a field where cotton was raised until the soil was ruined, then it became a wheat farm.”
Holladay does not shy away from recognizing that his ancestors were “white invaders,” and that some of Carter County was officially Indian Territory, settled by Chickasaws and Choctaws who came here at the end of the Trail of Tears. For a thoughtful man like Holladay, this past history is never far away as he strolls the sweeping pastures and Grindstone Creek’s often-dry bed.
His contemplations run from playing in the creek as a kid with his best pal and brother Joe, to when fossils found there today were formed millions of years ago.
“Walking in one of the fields and getting caught in a storm one afternoon was the source for one of the monotypes in the book titled ‘Dangerous Oklahoma Summer,’” Holladay said.
Weather, the mysteries of when pecan trees make their fruit, how great grandfathers — one of whom was a Union soldier and the other a Confederate — felt about slavery and the solitude at the farm are included in his musings.
“The images are very specific for me,” Holladay said. “But I’ve wanted to keep them so that the viewer can see something entirely different. It’s part of my philosophy of creating art.”
Holladay’s spirituality is found in his descriptions of human relationships. He is a loving husband and father. Brother Joe is indeed his closest friend.
The essay concludes with a touching description of taking his now-deceased mother to visit the farm late in her life, after not having visited the old homestead for several years. The lady had literally been born on the property, and looking around the place late in life proved to be emotionally overwhelming.
Holladay poignantly reflects on how our lives and the ways we perceive things change over time. He’s now the oldest living member of his extended family.
“I really want to preserve, for each generation, a sense of family and heritage about this place,” he said. “We become storytellers, and each generation is going to have their own experience.”
Others in the family who live in various states around the country continue to visit the farm recreationally. Holladay’s essay memorializes the meaning of Grindstone Creek for his family. For others, it imparts a sense of place, tradition and personal experience that’s enjoyable and satisfying to learn about.
“Places like this farm transition from one generation to the next,” he said.
Copies of the soft cover, full-color edition of “A Creek Called ‘Grindstone:’ A Personal Essay” may be purchased at quailcreekeditions.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.