OKLAHOMA CITY — State Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, announced Tuesday the filing of legislation to restore legislative oversight for the Oklahoma Health Care Authority.
House Bill 2971 would repeal portions of Senate Bill 456 and implement the following rules to govern the Oklahoma Health Care Authority Board:
• Two board members must be consumers of the agency’s services and at least one board member must be a licensed medical practitioner.
• All OHCA board members, except the two required consumers, must have experience related to health care or managed care.
• Board terms would be tied to the terms of their appointer.
• The agency’s director would be chosen by the governor from a list of three chosen by the OHCA board.
• The OHCA director must have a background in public health, health care or managed care.
• Direct oversight of the administrator would move from the governor to the OHCA board.
These changes were state law until the Oklahoma Legislature removed them in 2019 to allow the governor more control over the OHCA board. The Oklahoma Health Care Authority is one of five agencies that the legislature handed oversight authority to the governor.