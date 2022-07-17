Registration is now open for the second iteration of a local nonprofit fundraising event night, which offers an evening of activities, food and drinks.
The second annual Night at the Club fundraising event for the Center for Children and Families and Boys & Girls Club of Norman is from 6-11 p.m. July 29 at the club, 210 S. Cockrel Ave.
Tickets for the interactive night for adults ages 21 and older are $50, which includes food, beer, wine, Pinot’s Palette take-home art projects, other arts and crafts, and a glow party.
Guests may choose from an assortment of beer and seltzers from Oklahoma’s Coop Ale Works or grab a signature cocktail created by Scratch Kitchen & Cocktails.
Amanda Pulis, marketing and communications director for CCFI and Boys and Girls Club Norman, said Night at the Club is intended to show off the club and expose new people to what they do.
Pulis said the event includes games and activities that kids at Boys and Girls Club engage in, like corn hole and giant Jenga. Attendees may go on tours of the facility.
Millennial Productions DJ Joe Diaz will provide music at the event.
According to the nonprofit’s website, attendees can partake in a game of “Singo,” which is similar to Bingo, but with a musical twist. The playlists will include 80s, 90s, 2000s and today’s top 100.
Social Butterfly Catering will supply food kids enjoy, such as hot dogs, chicken strips, sliders and mac and cheese.
“We wanted to have a fun play on kid-themed food,” Pulis said.
There are no requirements for attire. Pulis said at last year’s Night at the Club, some came straight from work with business casual attire, and others wanted to dress up to create a night out with friends.
“Then other people wore t-shirts and jeans, and they were there to play games and have a good time,” Pulis said.
A primary source of inspiration for the event comes from wanting to make the event as fun as possible with activities people in Norman might not experience at other fundraising events, Pulis said.
“The glow party is something that everyone loved last year, so we’re ending the event with that as a fun celebration, so I think it will be a good event,” Pulis said.
CCFI and Boys and Girls Club Norman will have access to $10 vouchers to use towards an Uber ride to ensure guests get home safely. Vouchers are limited on a first-come-first-serve basis.
A live auction link for various packages pertaining to hair, fitness and gift card bundles from local businesses and artisans is expected to go live July 22 and end at the event on July 29 at 9:30 p.m, according to the nonprofit’s website.