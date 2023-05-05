Cleveland County figured prominently in last month’s tornado outbreak, according to updated figures provided this week by the National Weather Center.
Half of the 18 tornadoes reported in Oklahoma on April 19 touched down in Cleveland County, the weather center reported Tuesday. An initial report put the number of county tornadoes at three.
Meteorologist Forrest Mitchell said the concentration of tornadic activity from the storm is unprecedented.
“We’re looking at nine tornadoes, nine different unique tornadoes in Cleveland County on that evening,” he said. “That’s half of the state’s tornadoes.
“That’s … that’s quite extraordinary. I don’t know in the recent past when we’ve had an occurrence like that.”
Mitchell said the event reminded him of one that took place on June 3, 1980, in Grand Island, Nebraska where a tornado cluster hit a small area and didn’t extend much beyond the given county.
“We refer to that as a cluster outbreak where they tend to be congregated in a smaller area, typically in the early spring,” he said. “Most of the time, tornado-producing storms create a corridor of tornadoes that take place over hundred-mile stretches.
“In this particular instance, the storms were very slow moving which produced numerous tornadoes.”
Of the storms to hit Cleveland County, four received an EF0 rating, two were rated EF1 and three were rated EF2.
Mitchell did not include the Cole tornado, which approached but did not cross into Cleveland County and received an EF3 rating.
“One of those EF2s was the tornado that started in Pottawattomie County and moved northwest into Cleveland County,” Mitchell said. “I don’t know if the EF2 damage was identified in Pottawattomie County or Cleveland County. We just give the highest damage rating to the tornado as a whole.”
“We don’t segregate it by individual counties or individual communities. We just go with the highest rating based on the damage along the entirety of the tornado.”
Gary McManus, state climatologist for the Oklahoma Mesonet, said the tornado-producing storm, in combination with the April 25 storm, helped Cleveland County replenish its water supply.
“There’s been a pretty sharp dividing line over the last four, five or six months between southeast Cleveland County versus northwest Cleveland County where the southeastern part of the county has had ample rainfall,” McManus said. “Whereas, the northwestern part of the county has largely missed out on all those big time rain events.”
He said areas north of I-44 in Cleveland County have not seen ample rain.
“When we got these recent rains, it at least improved the short-term drought impact in those areas where the drought was still accelerating and intensifying,” McManus said. “So, now we should see good green up with the increase in soil moisture. We probably saw some recharge of those ponds, farm ponds, and some of our lakes just a little bit.”
During the April 25 storm, 40 representatives from 15 organizations, including Norman Mayor Larry Heikkila, met at the Norman Community Needs Network summit where they addressed community response to recent severe weather and preparedness for future storms.
While no formal changes were announced to disaster relief, attendees indicated they want to create structural changes to better prepare locals for disaster-related weather.
“This is an early step in the process, certainly,” said Joy Pendley, associate director for community engagement at the Center for Faculty Excellence at the University of Oklahoma. “At the same time, though, each of these organizations bring unique skill sets and capabilities to the table.
“If we can find a way to collaborate and leverage these resources effectively, we can really pioneer new modes of disaster response and position the city as a prototype for the nation.”
Mitchell, meanwhile predicted that Cleveland County will experience severe weather this weekend capable of creating tornadic activity, so residents should prepare themselves appropriately.
“As always, you should be prepared,” he said. “When you live in this part of the country, you know to expect severe weather in the spring.”
Mitchell recommended acquiring multiple means for receiving tornado warnings, including a battery-operated radio approved by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
He said wifi, electricity and cellphone towers or even radio towers can go out, so it is important for locals to double up to make sure they receive adequate warnings.
Mitchell said a warming in the Pacific Ocean is blowing toward Oklahoma and could bring severe weather to the state by May 4. He added that Saturday, May 5, brings the greatest concern for tornadic activity.
“There’s a slight chance further west on Thursday, but we’ll have to see how the storm system evolves once it comes on shore,” he said. “We are looking at the possibility of some severe thunderstorm activity on Saturday.”
