Organizers of the Norman Music Festival say that they are not affiliated with the Unite Norman group that posted a website link similar to theirs.
Unite Norman, Tuesday, shared a link titled “normanmusicfest.com” on its Twitter and Facebook page. The link to the URL directed users to the grassroots organization’s website.
That link was no longer active Tuesday afternoon.
The 501c4 non-profit group has filed petitions to oust four Norman City Council members as well as Norman Mayor Breea Clark.
Shari Jackson, the executive director of the Norman Music Alliance, the organization that puts on the Norman Music Festival, released a statement on the matter to The Transcript.
“I want people to know that the Norman Music Festival and the Norman Music Alliance are in no way affiliated with the Unite Norman group, nor do we have representation in their group,” Jackson said. “For them to mislead the public and use our name to garner support is dishonest and unfortunate.”
Earlier this morning, the Unite Norman Twitter page posted two tweets that read, “Norman Music Festival’s Homepage… normanmusicfest.com” and “normanmusicfest.com #unitenorman #centertheship #TogetherWeCan.”
When the link was clicked on, it brought users to a Unite Norman page which said, “Our Beloved Festival Has Been Cancelled. Help Us Unite Norman.”
The link also was posted in the Facebook Group “Unite Norman” by page admin Chris Dragg. (Dragg referred The Transcript to Unite Norman’s public statement when asked to comment.)
Dragg’s post read, “We promise to host you soon, normanmusicfest.com #UNITENORMAN #Centertheship #wewantourtownback.”
In a statement released by Unite Norman, the group said volunteers who are not authorized spokespersons for the recall effort will not have access to the Twitter account going forward.
“We have a lot of volunteers who are excited and engaged,” the statement said. “Last night, one of those volunteers who was upset about the music festival being cancelled, who wanted to express his disappointment posted this on a music site that has a name similar to the festival. In an attempt to amplify that disappointment, the messages of disappointment were shared on social media. Both have now been deleted out of an abundance of caution.”
The statement said the group did not want this to distract from the real message of the recall effort.
“ ... We don’t want to detract from the real message — which is that poor leadership on the Mayor’s and the City Council’s part, has led to disappointing decisions at times to close city and cultural events, restaurants, prohibit funerals, and personal gatherings, all while the Mayor marched in Black Lives Matter protests where social distancing was not adhered to,” the statement said. “That’s the real, substantive problem and the hypocrisy that we’ll be focused on throughout this public information campaign. The Mayor appears to be saying all along, ‘Public events for me, but not for thee…’ and Norman residents who’ve had their lives turned upside down, their businesses affected, and yes, their festivals cancelled, have suffered an impact to their everyday lives.”
Mindy Ragan Wood contributed to this story.
Reese Gorman
(405)366-3532
Follow me @reeseg_3
