Efforts by the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and District Court appear to by paying off as its jail population remains low and free of COVID-19, a jail report reveals.
CCSO spokeswoman Joy Hampton confirmed there no cases of the virus in the jail Monday afternoon.
“We have had no positive COVID-19 cases at the jail in either jail staff or inmates,” Hampton said.
CCSO Sheriff Blake Green was pleased to see precautions work to keep everyone safe.
“I'm very proud of our jail leadership and staff and the courageous work they're doing to prevent the coronavirus from entering our jail population,” Green said. “We have stringent protocol and procedures that we implemented early on in this effort and so far, it has worked well to keep everyone healthy and virus free.”
Several measures have been taken to lower the jail population to a minimum, in addition to sanitization and social distancing efforts. Cleveland County Chief District Court Judge Thad Balkman signed a court order to stop the transport of inmates to or from other county jails or state prisons. Offenders for minor non-violent offenses were ordered to be released on their own recognizance bond. The order was signed March 18, 2020.
A jail population report shows intakes, the number of people processed by the facility, are down. The population changes daily and hourly depending on the number of inmates who are released on bond, are being held temporarily on behalf of other law enforcement agencies or awaiting a hearing.
According to the highest headcount of the day, the average daily population for March 2019 showed 376 with 982 total number of inmates processed. The same period this year showed 349 in jail with far fewer intakes, 549, who were processed.
On Tuesday morning, April 14, the population dropped to 251 and remained the same by Monday afternoon, following weeks of COVID-19 precautions.
There are also no reported cases of COVID-19 at the Oklahoma and Tulsa County jails.
HISTORIC JAIL POPULATION
The county jail population has been on the decline for several years due to sentencing reform which targets the recidivism rate. Hampton reported the jail population for March 2017 was 510 inmates. Cleveland County Commissioner Rod Cleveland found in 2017 that the jail population rate was growing faster than the rate of the county population.
Cleveland County Commissioners, district judges and jail leadership have continued to support diversion programs such as mental health and substance abuse initiatives. The result has been a lower jail population and a safer environment for staff and inmates, Hampton said.
“From coordinating with DOC (Department of Corrections) for more efficient transports to hiring Program Coordinator Kassy Patterson who works with agencies to provide wraparound services once people leave the Cleveland County Detention Center, this administration, now led by Sheriff Blake Green, worked to prevent recidivism and identify inmates who might qualify for evidence-based programs like mental health court and drug court," Hampton said.
Mindy Ragan Wood
416-4420
