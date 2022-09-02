An attorney for a local developer has asked a judge to force the City of Norman to respond to a request to provide documents according to court rules.
Shaz Investments Inc. is a housing developer that filed a lawsuit in October against the city after the council denied developer Jalal Farzaneh request’s to add homes to the existing Eagle Cliff housing addition.
Farzaneh asked the council to allow him to build an additional 147 homes in the Eagle Cliff housing addition.
In his lawsuit, he accused the city of unlawfully denying his request because it met guidelines for a zoning amendment and staff requirements for approval.
If successful, the city will be forced to pay millions in damages, according to a statement in November from Shaz’ attorney Sean Rieger last November.
Rieger filed a motion on Aug. 23 to compel the city to respond to a March 2022 request for documents as part of the discovery process, his statement to the court indicates.
State law requires a party to respond to that request within 30 days.
“Plaintiff has yet to receive any documents,” his motion reads, “even though it has been over five months since the [request] has been served.”
While Assistant City Attorney Rick Knighton did not speak to the city’s delay to respond, he said the city has tried to “work with the parties of the lawsuit to bring a resolution” to the lawsuit.
The council has met twice in executive session in the last eight weeks to discuss the Shaz case.
Executive sessions are not open to the public under the state’s Open Meeting Act.
Online court records show discovery must be completed by Sept. 1. A trial date has been set for Oct. 24 before Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman.
The lawsuit
Residents in the addition protested Shaz’s request during the planning and council meetings, saying the developer had not done enough to mitigate stormwater runoff and prevent access to dangerous drop offs where children play.
The owners of Potts Family Farms said more homes in the addition would aggravate flooding on their property downstream from Bishop Creek, but staff said two detention ponds the developer promised to install would mean there would be no increase to stormwater in the creek.
Rieger said last November that his client intends to seek “millions” in damages. City Attorney Kathryn Walker told the publication last year that the city is “self-insured” like other large cities with in-house legal staff rather than litigation insurance through the Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group.
“General fund money is budgeted each year for tort claims. If we settle or are found liable for a particularly large claim, it can be placed on the property tax rolls by reducing it to judgment through a friendly suit,” she said.
According to state law, money judgements from lawsuits are paid “through a property tax levy over three years,” Walker said.
Commented
