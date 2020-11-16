A nonprofit focused on alleviating childhood hunger is holding its “No Hunger Holidays” campaign to help Norman children and families during the holiday season.
Norman Regional Health System and Feed the Children are partnering for the third consecutive year to bring “No Hunger Holidays” to 400 Norman families.
The drive-thru event will be held Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, located at 801 N. Peters Ave. with the purpose of providing food, essentials and gifts to families in need.
Families identified by Wilson Elementary School will receive a 25-pound box of food, a 10-pound box of daily essentials such as personal care items, and gifts.
Carrie Snodgrass, communications and public relations program manager for Feed the Children, said this will be one of the hungriest years in history.
“The communities across Oklahoma and the country have had unemployment rates rise and increased layoffs, so being able to provide food, essentials, toys and Disney books for communities this holiday season is really important to us,” Snodgrass said.
According to a press release, more than 17% of Norman residents live below the poverty line. Richie Splitt, president & CEO of Norman Regional Health System, said chronic hunger is a major health issue for children and adults.
“We are partnering with Feed the Children to remove hunger as a barrier to overall health and well-being,” Splitt said in the release.
Travis Arnold, president and CEO of Feed the Children said the organization collectively believes that no child should go to bed hungry, especially during the holidays, but millions of children face this issue every day.
“Thanks to our generous partner, Norman Regional Health System, we are able to help these families rest a little easier knowing they don’t have to worry about where their next meal is coming from this holiday season,” Arnold said in the release.
For more information about the campaign, visit feedthechildren.org/nohungerholidays.
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.