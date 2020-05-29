Norman emergency personnel responded to an accident involving three cars and no injuries at a local Sprouts this morning.
An elderly woman was pulling into the west Main St. Sprouts and hit the gas instead of the brakes, running over the curb, over the hood of one car and into another car, Norman Police Department Lieutenant Lee McWhorter said.
One car was unoccupied, while the other had one woman inside. The Sprouts building appeared unharmed.
“There were no injuries,” McWhorter said. “We had [the driver] checked out and everybody else is ok.”
Shoppers were still coming in and out of the store during and after the accident unfolded. The Sprouts manager declined to comment on the situation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.