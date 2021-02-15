While the Norman area is not experiencing any significant power outages Monday morning, OG+E and other power providers are asking customers to conserve and cut back where they can this week.
Despite significant snow accumulation throughout the day Sunday, the Norman area was recording only a few outages as of 10 a.m. Monday, OG+E spokesperson David Kimmel said.
While Oklahoma is projected to experience more winter weather and snow Tuesday and Wednesday, Kimmel said it’s difficult to say whether the state or the Norman area will be hit with significant outages over the next few days. OG+E’s system-wide outage numbers have varied greatly over the last few days — on Sunday night, the company had around 7,000 system-wide outages, but by Monday morning, that number was down to 500.
“It’s had to predict when the outages are going to happen and where they’re going to happen,” Kimmel said.
Kimmel said any outages are generally seeing quick restorations, but if outages are delayed, it’s because crews are struggling with road conditions.
Still, despite the lack of outages, OG+E, along with the larger Southwest Power Pool, is asking consumers to cut back where they can this week. Oklahoma’s grid, along with larger grids, are being drawn on heavily by consumers right now, and any conservation efforts will help that strain, Kimmel said.
“The more we can conserve, the greater chance we have of getting through this together without any forced, controlled outages,” Kimmel said.
The grid strain and ensuing conservation efforts are not just affecting Oklahoma, but at least 14 different states. Grid failures in Texas Monday have left more than 2 million Texans without power, and consumers experiencing rolling outages, The Weather Channel reports.
OG+E is asking that customers adjust their thermostats, bringing their homes’ temperatures down to 68 degrees, if possible. Oklahomans should also avoid using or plugging in major appliances, from dishwashers to dryers.
Kimmel said the company has already spoken with some of its largest consumers and industrial customers, which are now working to cut back power use on a larger scale.
