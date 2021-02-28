The Norman City Council faces a possible shortfall for certain capital projects in the capital fund amid ongoing challenges in revenue, city officials say.
During a meeting Tuesday on the capital fund and financial reports, City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco told the council the budget for new pay-as-you go projects is forecasted to have -$650,000 at the end of fiscal year 2021, and -$471,000 for the following year. Fiscal year ending 2023's forecast is out of the red with a projected $1.4 million for new pay-as-you go projects.
“If council wants to add any projects, above and beyond what we are projecting to do or proposing to do, then you're going to have to give up some other project to save money for the project you would like to add,” Francisco said.
Also known as pay-go projects, these can include things like equipment replacement, stormwater drainage projects or streets and sidewalk maintenance.
The negative projection is unusual, he said.
“Usually when we are at this step in the capital budgeting process, council has some available funds to allocate toward new projects, but the status of the fund as it is right now, it's in a negative position,” he said.
Francisco told The Transcript on Friday that the negative position could improve with savings anticipated from other current projects and he holds out hope that revenue could improve.
Revenue for the city has been down in several funds including fines and forfeitures, which are “way below” budget and “continue to come in below where they were last year,” he said.
During the Tuesday discussion on room tax fund shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Francisco seemed optimistic that the fall of 2021 could be a different story for this fund as well. As previously reported by The Transcript, most hotels were at 50% capacity or less during the height of the pandemic, and the fund was subsidized by Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds by the council.
“We are hoping we will start to recover during the start of the next fiscal year,” he said. “We are projecting we will have full football stands during the fall 2021 football season, which we project to be a national championship season. We hope that will have some positive effects on our room tax fund.”
Some revenue has been up, like use tax, which is generated by online commerce and shipping. The city will collect $2 million more in use tax while sales tax revenue is flat at just half of 1% higher than expected, Francisco said.
“The overall message I would take from this on the revenue side is that it's not as bad as we have feared, but it's not good,” he said.
Due to rising utility costs during the last two storms, franchise fee revenues are expected to be much higher.
“That impact on our ONG franchise revenue, now that doesn't show up yet, but I would suspect that is going to improve our revenues into the hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Francisco said.
Storms have also contributed to spending in the emergency reserve fund. The cost of the storm debris removal is $6 million, he said. After an anticipated reimbursement, the city's cost could drop to less than $1 million.
The cleanup has been funded upfront in the general fund, Francisco said.
“We do expect this year, for the first time in quite awhile, to spend our 1% emergency reserve, and we've already moved a lot of that into the street maintenance and public works department,” Francisco said. “All of those things taken together, we think we are going to end this fiscal year with a drawdown of about $1.2 million from our beginning fund balance and close this fiscal year with an ending fund balance of about $2.7 million.”
That balance falls below the city's reserve policy of below 3%.
“We will continue to mitigate that,” he said.
The general fund is “surviving,” but not in great shape to add new projects.
“We don't predict at least in the year to draw down any rainy day fund balance to bail out the general fund, because the balance is still above 1% of expenditures but is below the 3% reserve level,” he said.
Tough decisions
As sales tax revenue growth has fallen below expectations with the advent of online retailers, some quality of life projects have been scaled down in the Norman Forward Sales Tax Fund. Several proposed projects are underway including the Senior Wellness Center, several park and sports improvements, and an indoor aquatics and multi-sport center.
Meanwhile, other challenges to capital projects remain underfunded after a general obligation bond failed to pass in August 2020 to meet designs.
The council will have to decide if it will find the money necessary to complete an emergency operations and communications center to the tune of $16 million, or build what it can afford with a $9.5 million funding gap. City documents show the facility would have to eliminate 7,000 square feet and five dispatch stations, with only the IT department's portion of the building hardened to withstand the most severe weather.
As the negotiations continue between Norman Regional Health System and the city for a land swap, the council will also have to decide how to use a building at 718 N. Porter. Ward 3 Alison Petrone suggested the Norman Police Department consider using it as a temporary communications center until the city can find the rest of the funds needed to build it according to design.
The city continues to stretch its dollars for fleet replacement, but is behind schedule, according to a study.
“You see that we spend about $2 million a year on vehicle replacements,” Francisco said. “We should be spending about $5 million to keep up to speed, but this is what we have and we do the best that we can.”
City Manager Darrel Pyle said the city continues to explore a lease program and grants for some electric vehicles to save money.
Among other concerns, staff drew attention to underfunded municipal complex renovations, aging equipment for animal welfare, roads, bridges and stormwater infrastructure maintenance.
Public hearings on the budget will be held April 27 and May 25.
