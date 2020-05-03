The State Department of Health reported no new COVID-19-related deaths in Oklahoma Sunday as the state's case total rose by 121.
Oklahoma's case total was at 3,972 Sunday morning, up from 3,851 Saturday. Oklahoma's COVID-19-related death count still stands at 238.
A weekly report from Oklahoma's state epidemiologist released Friday shows that in the week-long period from April 23-29, there were 579 new confirmed cases in Oklahoma. According to the report, that weekly new case number was down 8% from new cases in the week before that.
The report also shows that new Oklahoma deaths from April 23-29 were down 6% from the week before. The report does not reflect numbers since April 29; in the days since then, there has been an uptick in case averages over rolling 7-day periods.
According to the OSDH's COVID Data Dashboard, as of Sunday, Norman had 214 cases, 18 related deaths and 164 recoveries. While Norman has had the third most cases of any city in the state for weeks now, as of Saturday, Bartlesville has the third most cases and Norman has the fourth most cases.
The COVID Data Dashboard shows Cleveland County's case total rose from 430 to 432 Sunday, and that 323 cases are now recovered (meaning the patient involved is not dead or hospitalized, and is 14 days out from the onset of their illness).
The state's most recent executive order report showed that as of Friday, Oklahoma labs had processed 70,368 COVID-19 tests, 66,084 of them negative.
As of last week, testing in Oklahoma is now open to anyone who wants a test (previously, tests were reserved for Oklahomans experiencing symptoms or exposed to the virus). State officials have also announced plans to test all residents and staff at Oklahoma nursing homes and longterm care facilities, and to deploy "Caring Vans" that will take testing to both rural and urban areas throughout the state.
As of Friday, 96 of Oklahoma's then-230 COVID-19-related deaths had occurred at longterm care facilities or nursing homes. 18 have occurred at Cleveland County facilities, and 15 at Norman facilities.
At Norman's Brookhaven Extensive Care, five residents have died and there have been 33 positive cases among residents and staffers. Grace Skilled Nursing and Therapy Norman has reported 10 total COVID-19-related deaths among residents and 81 positive cases among residents and staff.
Friday's report also showed that 70% of Oklahomans who had died in connection with the virus also had at least one pre-existing condition like heart or liver disease.
The OSDH is operating drive-thru testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on OSDH's website.
The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services is also offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Classen Urgent Care, located at 2808 Classen Blvd., is offering point of care tests, allowing them to have results within minutes. Hussein Torbati, physician at Classen, said the clinic will test anyone, regardless if the patient is symptomatic, as long as they have tests available.
The OSDH has a "COVID-19 Symptom Monitoring System" through its website that allows residents to input any flu-like symptoms they are experiencing. Residents' symptoms are then sent to OSDH and other local health officials to evaluate the symptoms and determine if monitoring or other assistance is required.
INTEGRIS Health has an online tool to help Oklahoma residents determine if their symptoms are consistent with COVID-19. The results give residents a clinical recommendation for how they should move forward to either treat their symptoms or get additional COVID-19 support or testing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.