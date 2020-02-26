Jeremy Scott Bettes told a Cleveland County judge in November that he beat and strangled a female friend, but now the defendant wants to withdraw that guilty plea.
However, District Judge Thad Balkman was having no part of the request Wednesday as Bettes and his defense attorney contended the defendant did not understand the legal process and was confused when he admitted in front of the judge that he killed Sharon Elizabeth Judd on Dec. 24, 2017.
“I made a bad decision to take a blind plea,” Bettes testified Wednesday in front of Balkman.
A blind plea allows a criminal defendant to plead guilty and let a judge decide their punishment instead of having a negotiated agreement with prosecutors.
Balkman rejected Bettes’ request to withdraw his guilty plea, and set sentencing for 1:30 p.m. March 5. Bettes pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, leaving life in prison and life in prison without parole as the two punishment options.
Balkman ruled Bettes’ attorneys explained in detail the charges against him, that the defendant had time to discuss the blind plea option with his legal counsel and he understood his potential legal defenses. But Bettes argued during his Wednesday testimony that he wanted to stand trial instead of pleading guilty.
“This [motion] is not legally sufficient to withdraw” the guilty plea, the judge said.
Kelly Bell, a sister to the victim, sat with other family members during the three-hour hearing.
“I prayed for this outcome. He’s played us as puppets too long,” she said, adding that she will attend the formal sentencing next week.
Assistant District Attorney Patrick Crowe said Balkman’s ruling gives Judd’s family “some closure.”
During the hearing, Crowe asked Bettes if he regretted pleading guilty.
“Yes,” he replied.
“But you knew what you were doing?” Crowe asked.
“I thought I did,” Bettes said.
The defendant told the judge he didn’t want to “drag everyone through a trial.”
On several occasions, Bettes claimed he didn’t understand some elements of the crime, and that his defense attorneys had talked to him about the possibility that prosecutors would agree to a plea bargain on second-degree murder. Eventually, the DA’s office presented Bettes with a plea deal on a second-degree murder charge, but the defendant declined the offer.
“The truth is you think this judge will give you life without parole, and you’d prefer you get that from a jury?” Crowe asked Bettes.
However, Bettes rejected that notion.
A jury’s verdict can be appealed, but a judge’s sentence based on a guilty plea is not appealable.
Bettes’ attorney submitted court filings that show the defendant wanted to withdraw his plea because he had entered it without deliberations and with ignorance. In addition, the filing shows Bettes was not advised of the elements of the crime.
But later during the hearing, the judge listened to four jail telephone calls Bettes had with his father and sister. During one of the calls, Bettes said he wanted to stand trial so he could preserve his right to appeal a jury’s verdict. Bettes also told his father his reason for trying to withdraw the guilty plea did not meet any of the legal criteria despite the court filing that shows otherwise.
“I’m gonna tell them the real reason why,” he told his father during a conversation on Feb. 23.
Defense attorney Adam Holcomb told Balkman that Bettes did not have time to process the decision to plead guilty, that he was rushed and he had a misunderstanding of the 85% law. The 85% law requires violent offenders to serve 85% of their prison term.
But Assistant District Attorney Jacobi Whatley said Bettes’ only wanted “a better deal.”
“It’s not that he didn’t understand what he was doing. Basically, he’s had buyer’s remorse,” she said. “Getting a better deal is not a reason to withdraw his plea. He had an opportunity to confer with three different attorneys. To get on the stand and say he doesn’t understand is ridiculous.”
Bettes’ original defense attorneys James Radford and Troy Cowin testified Bettes had a solid understanding of the charges against him and the sentencing options if he pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder charge. Both attorneys told the judge they spent considerable time explaining the case and the legal options to their client.
Prosecutors alleged that Judd, 61, was beaten and strangled sometime on Dec. 24, 2017. Investigators wrote in a court affidavit that she suffered injuries to her face, head, arms and leg. Police found blood on the walls, floors, furniture and in the bathtub.
Bettes, who was at the crime scene when police arrived, had blood on his clothes. Police also noticed Bettes had a swollen hand.
Tim Farley
366-3539
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.