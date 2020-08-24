While the University of Oklahoma started reporting campus COVID-19 cases last week, the university will not be tracking or recording cases within OU's Greek houses.
Instead, the task of handling positive cases, quarantine guidelines and testing procedures within Greek life falls to individual Panhellenic and Interfraternity Council chapters.
The issue of community spread within Greek life already came up at other large public universities. Most recently, 23 members of Oklahoma State University’s Pi Beta Phi chapter tested positive; the University of North Carolina moved undergraduate students online last week after reporting COVID case clusters in residence halls and a fraternity house.
OU, which started its fall semester Monday, officially has reported one positive case on campus, while another case came out Monday afternoon after The Pride of Oklahoma suspended activities when a member tested positive.
But with no official university reporting rules for Greek life, and with no chapter presidents or representatives responding to direct questions about cases, OU’s Greek houses have no uniform system of public accountability for reporting COVID-19 cases.
Because OU’s sorority and fraternity houses are not officially affiliated with the university, OU will not be tracking or reporting cases at those houses in any official capacity. The university did provide “recommendations” to chapters that follow OU Housing procedures for isolation, testing and contact tracing.
Those recommendations include having members who test positive notify their chapter president and the county health department, then fill out OU’s COVID-19 Screening and Reporting Form so Goddard Health Center can complete contact tracing with the health department. According to the university, OU has also “strongly discouraged” chapters from having guests inside houses, suspended date parties until October and implemented some guidelines for brother and sisterhood events.
Because chapters are independent of the university, recommendations are as far as OU went.
“OU Greek-affiliated houses are privately owned, off-campus residences that house OU students. … Each chapter operates independently from the university. Because of this, OU cannot directly track positive cases for individual Greek-affiliated houses,” the university said in a provided statement. “The university encourages all students, regardless of whether they live on or off campus, to notify Goddard Health if and when they test positive for COVID-19. Goddard Health Center will then be able to contact trace reported positive cases affiliated with OU, in partnership with the health department.”
OU can track and record cases among Greek students who are tested at Goddard or individuals and chapters that self report. But should students get tested off campus and never notify the university about a positive test result, it's unclear how that information could make it to OU's official case count. The university is slated to release an online COVID data dashboard some time this week.
Maren Schultz, president of OU’s Panhellenic Executive Council, said she could not comment “to what chapters do or do not have cases.” IFC President James Thompson did not respond to two requests for comment on deadline.
Schultz confirmed that the Panhellenic Association has not issued any guidelines or rules for recording positive cases or handling quarantining and contact tracing, and that it is up to individual chapters to handle those issues for themselves.
With the university and the Panhellenic Association deferring directly to the chapters for information on positive cases and procedures, The Transcript reached out to all Greek chapters with publicly available contact or leadership information (in total, nine of OU’s 11 Panhellenic chapters and nine of OU’s 15 IFC chapters).
None of those 18 chapters answered questions about whether or not any of their members have tested positive for COVID-19, or what their organizations’ procedures for handling positive cases, quarantining or contact tracing are.
Only one chapter, Kappa Kappa Gamma, responded to the questions at all. President Paxton Little said in an email that the chapter would “not be making a statement regarding COVID-19.”
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
