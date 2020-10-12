The University of Oklahoma teamed up with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service to provide radar coverage for Hurricane Delta.
Hurricane Delta is the record-breaking 10th named storm to hit the United States and the record-tying fourth to hit Louisiana this year. Hurricane Laura — the hurricane that ravished through Louisiana back in August — destroyed the NWS’ NEXRAD radars, allowing OU to step in and provide assistance with the use of its SMART radar, a press release said.
“Our nationwide network of NEXRAD radars provides overlapping coverage. To have this opportunity to provide additional radar data is a bonus for forecasters and others monitoring Hurricane Delta,” Steven Cooper, director of the National Weather Service Southern Region, said in a press release. “We’re fortunate to have the relationship between all parties involved that allows this type of cooperation.”
The SMART radars were operated by OU-NOAA Cooperative Institute for Mesoscale Meteorological Studies and will be deployed in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and was led by Michael Biggerstaff, a professor in the OU School of Meteorology.
“The SMART radars have helped build a strong collaborative research program between university scientists and our NOAA partners, including the National Severe Storms Laboratory and the Hurricane Research Division,” Biggerstaff said in the release. “We will do our best to augment the existing radar coverage in the vicinity of the landfall of Hurricane Delta.”
All the data was distributed in real time to the general public via an open access website.
Back in Norman, the NOAA’s Radar Operation Center is responsible for the life-cycle support and maintenance of the radars, the release said.
“With the outage of the Lake Charles NEXRAD, it is great to collaborate with our colleagues at the University of Oklahoma to provide valuable supplemental weather data to NWS forecasters and decision-makers during this unprecedented hurricane season,” Terrance Clark, Radar Operations Center director, said.
Before Hurricane Delta destroyed coastal parts of Louisiana, natural disasters had already caused $16-billion worth of damage to the United States in 2020.
The hurricane made landfall clocking in at a category 2 with winds topping out at 100 miles per hour. As of Monday, two reportedly died in Louisiana because of Hurricane Delta.
