A founder and long-time director of a Nobel Peace Prize-winning Russian human rights nonprofit recently told a group of scholars and Norman community members the best way to oppose terrorism is with honesty.
Irina Flige helped launch Memorial in 1989 and she has run the organization for many years. Its mission it is to document human rights violations and crimes throughout history, particularly during Joseph Stalin’s regime.
Last Fall, Memorial, in addition to two other human rights groups, won the Nobel Peace Prize for documenting war crimes and abuses of power.
Prior to the Royal Swedish Academy of Science’s decision to award Flige’s organization with the Nobel Peace Prize, the University of Oklahoma awarded her with the 2022 Clyde Snow Social Justice Award, which is recognized internationally.
Because of the war in Ukraine, conditions were not safe for Flige to travel to the U.S. in the fall. Recently, she informed organizers at OU that she was in a good place to come to Norman to receive her award and meet with administrators, faculty, students and the greater Norman community.
She arrived Monday and lectured in classrooms and public forums throughout the week, telling her story to those who would listen.
“The greatest thing that we can use to oppose state terror is honest work, the truth, honest research and honest scholarship,” said Flige through her translator Josephine von Zitzewitz, a Russian lecturer at Oxford University.
At the Clyde Snow Social Justice Award presentation and banquet Thursday night at Sam Noble Museum, Flige called out Russian President Vladimir Putin for ills caused on Ukrainian people.
“A war criminal, he considers himself the president of my country and has attacked Ukraine,” she said. “At the moment, there are people dying there.
“Blood is being shed, and we all carry immense responsibility for the fact that we haven’t been able to stop this aggression in time.”
Emily Johnson, professor of Russian at OU, said Memorial is not a single office, but a network of offices throughout Russia and to some extent, Eastern Europe, working to bring attention to human rights violations. In 2022, Putin shut down the central office in Moscow, so Flige currently works at the new headquarters in St. Petersburg.
“Transcript readers may know that in 2022, the central unit of Memorial in Moscow was shut down by Russian court order,” Johnson said, “and I want to say that this is shocking because Memorial is Russia’s best known human rights organization, and to have the government openly attack it in this way and try and shut it down is just a terrible sign of exactly where Russia is right now.”
She said because Memorial is a network, it continues to operate, and it is keeping a close eye on politics in Moscow that could extend any amount of effort to dismantle its operations.
Scott Fritzen, dean of the OU College of International Studies, said higher education plays a role in assisting with this kind of work.
“She is digitizing the archives of Memorial and collaborating with universities around the world so the work is not lost so that there’s no practical political threat to its sustainability,” Fritzen said. “This way, this body of work that is so significant and historically rooted will not be lost due to political repression.”
Misha Klein, associate professor of anthropology at OU, said the committee usually gives the Clyde Snow Social Justice Award to people who are not as well known. She said that was the case this year, as the decision was made before Flige’s organization was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
“The idea of the award is to recognize the human rights work of people who are working on the ground who are in the midst of trauma, trying to eliminate what has happened in terms of human rights violations in their countries,” Klein said.
Johnson told The Transcript the decision to bring in Flige was not made lightly.
“It’s hard. It’s very hard. All of the people who are working at Memorial are under threat, and Irina is no different. Her activities as a human rights activist do place her at risk,” she said. “Now she believes that it is important to continue speaking out and fighting, and I think that we can see that decision as very consonant with human rights movements in our own history.
“During the Civil Rights era, our activists were also at great personal risk, and so we need to understand Irina’s bravery is similar.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.