Severe weather returned to Cleveland County and neighboring areas Thursday night, including Noble and the community of Cole in McClain County, both of which sustained tornado damage.
Storms, including multiple tornadoes pummeled the area April 19th. On that day, nine tornadoes touched down in Cleveland County, according to the National Weather Center in Norman.
It was not immediately clear early Friday morning if there were injuries or fatalities associated with the storms.
There is another risk of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, according to weather reports.
This is a developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.