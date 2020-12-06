Undeterred by a global pandemic, the Noble High School Theater Company has found a way to bring a play to an audience virtually.
Under the direction of Nicholas Hunter, theater students will present Qui Nguyen’s “She Killed Monsters” via Zoom platform. Hunter and his troupe are ready to perform.
“We wanted to make sure that everybody had a chance to see the show from the safety of their home or cell phone, or wherever they are,” Hunter said.
The show is about a girl named Agnes Evans whose sister, Tilly, died in a car wreck. After the tragedy, Agnes finds Tilly’s “Dungeons and Dragons” notebook. Agnes seeks out Chuck, a D&D dungeon master, who explains that the notebook details Tilly’s adventures.
As Agnes learns bout D&D, she becomes sucked into the D&D world, where she meets her sister’s D&D persona. While reliving her sister’s D&D adventures, Agnes meets many characters, and she and Tilly fight a five-headed dragon that possesses Tilly’s soul.
With lots of twists and turns, the saga depicts Agnes’ journey, where she learns that Tilly had a love interest.
“It’s a mixture between a serious story and a comedy,” Hunter said. “The show teaches you that you don’t know when someone you love may die or no longer be here. Agnes realizes she didn’t know much about her sister until she plays the game. The longer she stays in the game, the more she learns about her sister.”
Producing a virtual show is every bit as challenging as putting on a traditional stage show. Hunter said students build sets, make costumes, learn lines, produce the play and strike the set and props just like with a traditional show.
Senior Erin Harrison serves as stage manager alongside Hunter. Harrison said the virtual show provides a new theatrical experience.
“It gives us a new experience into the way theater is done,” Harrison said. “Usually it’s about being on stage and not about filming the work. We have to focus on the camera and not the person in front of you. I think it’s a cool experience, because it gives us something new to do.”
“She Kills Dragons” is the troupe’s first full performance because last semester’s “Seussical” production was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent school shutdown.
“We’re having to teach students that when you’re acting on stage, you have your other actors there in front of you, you have interaction, but when performing virtually, there’s a screen between you and the audience,” Hunter said. “You have to push the emotion and acting through the screen.”
The logistics involved in producing a virtual show are complicated. Each actor will be in a separate classroom to mitigate feedback loops while in Zoom. Actors will pop on and off screen just as they would enter and leave a traditional stage.
Costumes, props and backgrounds are all part of the virtual theatrical experience to keep actors and audience safe.
Hunter expressed his gratitude to the 14 teachers who offered their classrooms as stages for the performance. Hunter’s classroom will serve as multimedia headquarters from where the show will be live streamed complete with sound effects and music.
Senior Kas Jackson serves as assistant director for the show.
Jackson said she does a little bit of everything, including reading lines, following scripts and cuing sound. She described the experience as “super awesome.”
“I think it gives us, as a company, a production to do. My first two years here, we didn’t have a theater company,” Jackson said, adding that there was no theatrical company until she was a junior. “Now, it’s like I have an emotional connection and a family. It’s a home. It’s not just me; it’s everyone. The theater is our home. Our safe space. Mr. Hunter is a good role model.”
Hunter said he’s glad students find his classroom to be a safe space.
“I know a lot of students these days don’t have the best home or school life, or maybe they don’t fit in. My goal was that when you walk into my classroom, it’s a safe space,” Hunter said. “The world we live in today, we’re all looking for that safe space, even if it’s just for an hour. That’s an hour of their life that might just be what they need to make it through the day.
“It gives them a place to be and it gives them a voice. To me, theater is life and life is theater. It’s one of those things where, as a teacher, my No. 1 goal is to make sure every student has a voice.”
Hunter said he knows there are a lot of students who are suffering from depression and more this year.
“I don’t know how these students are dealing with all of this,” Hunter said. “They need a safe place, and sometimes they need that extra little push so they know that there’s good to be found in everything.”
The show is set to air at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, with a second show Dec. 11. Tickets are $3 and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/y2bjcqwz. After purchase, audience members will receive an email with a payment confirmation and a Zoom link for the show.
For more information, contact Noble High School at 872-3441.
