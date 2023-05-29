NOBLE — It’s been nearly four years since the much-revered Timberlake Rose Rock Museum closed, but Noble is holding tight to it title of Rose Rock Capital of the World.
Visitors can buy the official state rock, more accurately described as a barite rosette, at local businesses such as the Tree Wizard Workshop and Gallery, and from vendors during the Rose Rock Music Festival held the first weekend in May.
City Manager Robert Porton said his office and the Noble Chamber of Commerce have been bouncing around ideas for additional ways to capitalize on the city’s abundance of the reddish-brown stone, which features “petals” formed of flattened crystals that fan outward from the center.
Jeremy Davis, who holds a master’s degree in museum studies from the University of Oklahoma, is curator at Tree Wizard, a retail art gallery that also features a rose rock exhibit.
“We actually have a cool piece of rose rock history in our museum,” Davis said. “We have an original letter from the woman who campaigned for the rose rock to become the state rock.”
Mary Joe Kuhlman wrote the letter in 1968 to Larry Shearer and his twin brother, Garry. Larry Shearer, who donated the letter to Tree Wizard, said he was 15 and had been collecting rose rocks for years when the brothers met Kuhlman.
In the letter, Kuhlman describes how a state senator from Hobart at first poked fun at the proposal.
“He admitted the barite rose was a novelty but cockle burr was also a novelty. (He said) why not declare the cockle burr (the) state weed,” Kuhlman fumed in her letter. The senator was pulling for granite instead, but members of the legislature eventually came to admire the beauty of the rose rock.
Davis said people who buy their rose rocks receive an info card about the history and geology of the stones, which were formed about 250 million years ago.
“I think they are a really fascinating and unique piece of history,” Davis said.
“We are awash with them,” Porton said. “You don’t really see anything else quite like it. You can dig in your garden and find a new surprise.”
Porton said that happened at his house about six years ago, when his wife was digging in their backyard and her shovel kept hitting a rock. Then it dawned on them what she was about to destroy.
“We barely kept it from being broken apart,” he said.
The rose rock is an aggregate of barite and sand formed during the Permian era, when ocean waters covered the western half of the state and the counties of central Oklahoma were under shallow bays, according to the Encyclopedia of Oklahoma History and Culture.
Over time, barite precipitated out of seawater and crystalized around grains of quartz sand. As the ocean retreated westward, Garber sandstone was left in a broad band across central Oklahoma. Rose rock outcrops are found in the sandstone from Guthrie to Pauls Valley, most prolifically east of Noble and Norman.
Similar formations have been found in California and Kansas, but Oklahoma and Morocco “are the only places they can be found in such intense quantities,” Davis said.
Single rose rocks typically range in size from an English pea to about 4 inches in diameter, but much larger specimens have been found. Clusters of the single rocks can weigh more than 1,000 pounds.
“The largest one that we have seen is on the building inspectors’ desk, it’s a very large version of a rose rock,” Porton said.
“We let him keep it,” he said with a laugh.
Joe and Nancy Stine, who kept the museum going for more than 30 years before they retired and sold much of their inventory, enjoyed creating works of art from the stones.
“The Stines donated a couple of pieces that we showcase here in city hall,” Porton said. “The one in the lobby is an art object that symbolizes a rose bush.”
Kuhlman also got creative with the rocks, Larry Shearer said in a letter to Davis.
“Mrs. Kuhlman would glue the stones together to make critters and crafty little people,” said Shearer, who still lives in the area and became a lifelong collector.
“It was Mrs. Kuhlman’s charming wit and craftsmanship that won over the hearts and mind of the state legislators,” Shearer said.
Gov. Dewey Bartlett signed the House bill that made barite the state rock, and Gov. George Nigh proclaimed Noble the rose rock capital in 1984.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.