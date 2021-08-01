Library board honors family for volunteer efforts
Behind the scenes of the efforts of local Friends of the Library groups is a lot of hard work done in support of the community’s library.
The Pioneer Library System Board of Trustees honored Elizabeth and Faith Kumher, a mother-daughter duo, for playing a crucial part of Friends of the Noble Public Library efforts.
They received certificates of recognition for their service to the library during the board’s monthly meeting July 20 in Noble.
The Kumhers have been fixtures at the library as volunteers processing book and magazine donations to the Friends, refilling the ongoing sale area and keeping the closet organized.
They were unable to volunteer after the pandemic hit last March, but when they were allowed to return, they spent hours organizing and accepting donations and adapting to changes during the library’s reopening phases.
The work assists the Noble Friends group in its support of library programs and activities throughout the year.
For more information about the Noble Public Library, visit the library at 204 N. 5th St., call 872-5713 or visit pioneerlibrarysystem.org/noble.
Residents can engage with the library via the PLS Connect App, available on Google Play or at the Apple Store.