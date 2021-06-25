A Noble man drowned Thursday in Lake Thunderbird in Norman.
According to a release, Michael Taliaferro, 25, drowned at about 3:55 p.m. Thursday at the state park east of the Critter Alley campground.
Taliaferro was swimming with a swim aid because he wasn't confident in his swimming ability. The swim aid got away from him, and when he tried to get it back, he went under the water, resurfaced once and didn’t come up again.
Thursday's weather was sunny, with a water temperature of 80 degrees and a depth of 26 feet.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the drowning. They were assisted by a dive team, the Little Axe Fire Department, the Norman Fire Department, the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife.
