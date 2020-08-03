NOBLE — The Noble Nationals tee ball team worked hard this season and advanced to state competition. The Nationals are part of the Washita Canadian Valley League under the direction of coach Justin Steely. Team members are 7 years old and under and they took second place in the league, thereby advancing to state competition.
Steely said the Nationals are the first Noble Tee ball team to ever place in regional competition. Despite not winning at the state level, the team is celebrating the success of having made state.
“It was an experience that hopefully the boys will never forget,” Steely said, “it’s a great accomplishment.”
Nationals Jamar Field’s mother, Twyla Fields said she was impressed with the team’s success.
“I have been so impressed with their perseverance because they are so young,” Fields said. “Even when they make a mistake, they’ve been taught to pick up their heads and finish the play. They’ve learned to work together as a team. They’ve learned how to cheer for each other and encourage each other to be successful.”
Steely, who runs, the league said he was bitten by the baseball bug as a kid. Since then he’s coached several teams starting in 2012 including the Noble middle school team and a highly competitive travel ball club on which his 13-year-old son plays. He called the Nationals’ success “a great accomplishment” and he said he has high hopes for the boys.
“Hopefully the little ones will meet with the same success as other teams,” Steely said. “Going to state was awesome. I’m very competitive no matter what I do. Winning is important to me in the way I teach and coach, but hard work, dedication and learning the fundamentals are important. Winning is a bonus. Throughout the year the boys got a little bit better and a little bit better. Some kids have been playing together since they were 4 years old. My son is on the team. I just like being involved in anything that my kids are doing."
Steely said next year the Nationals move up to coach pitch which he said is “a whole different ball game. Literally.” Steely’s father, Rick Steely will pitch for the team. “We’re all pretty pumped about that,” Coach added.
Kali Faught, whose son Brody Crank has played for three years said the Nationals’ success was exciting.
“It’s crazy. It's exciting,” Faught said. “I always thought it was exciting when I played, but it's a million times more exciting when your kids play and do that well. Moving up to coach pitch is a bit challenging, it's going to be different. I hope we can take all the skills we've learned into next year."
With high hopes moving forward, the Nationals are set to resume next year. League enrollment starts in January. For more information about the league, visit the Noble Youth Baseball Association Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Sports-League/Noble-Youth-Baseball-Association-512135998814019/.
